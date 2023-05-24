Eight years since he underwent a bone marrow transplant, Cessnock cancer survivor Liam Woods competed at the World Transplant Games in April.
Woods, 35, travelled to Perth with his wife, two daughters and his parents, and said the whole experience was amazing.
"From having an Australian team dinner to the opening ceremony and walking across the bridge into Optus Stadium, it gave me goosebumps," he said.
Woods who was a member of the Australian Football team, also competed in track athletics for the 100 and 200 metre events and was a late addition to the basketball team.
He finished eighth overall in the 100 metres event and sixth in the 200 metres event.
One of the highlights of the games was the Australian team taking home Gold in the football event.
"We beat Italy 6-1 in the final and I scored a hattrick so that was nice," he said.
Woods who has played football since he was five-years-old said it was good to be back playing it again.
"To put on the green and gold and play against other countries was something I'd never thought I'd do," he said.
He said it was an experience he will never forget.
"It's just amazing to hear what some of these people have gone through and to be where they are today," he said.
There was 1500 competitors from 46 different countries at the World Transplant Games and Woods said everyone was celebrating the gift of life.
"It was inspiring to meet many others, not only from Australia but around the World who have had Bone Marrow Transplants as well as Solid Organ Transplants," he said.
Overall, team Australia finished second in the adults competition with 67 gold medals.
The next World Transplant Games will take place in August, 2025 in Dresden, Germany and Woods said he is definitely wanting to compete at the next games.
"We've got a gold medal to retain again," he said.
Wood who is passionate about spreading the word on the importance of organ donors said he encourages people to look into organ donation if they haven't already.
"Either register to be a organ, tissue and blood donor or just read some of the inspiration stories of people that have had a second chance at life," he said.
To learn more about organ donations, head to Transplant Australia's website.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
