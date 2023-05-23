Cessnock City Council is inviting members of the community to attend a free Wayapa Wuurrk introductory session for adults at Cessnock Library on Saturday, May 27.
Wayapa is an Aboriginal earth connection practice that is based on ancient Indigenous wisdom and the practice focusses on taking care of the Earth.
The practice focusses on taking care of the Earth and uses narrative mindfulness, movement practice and promotion of sustainable living to create a space for sharing, yarning and connection.
The session will be facilitated by Aboriginal Health Practitioner, Sarah Corrigan of Rainbow Crow Collective and will run from 10am until 11.30am.
Library Services Co-ordinator, Rose-marie Walters, said she encourages community members to come along and take advantage of this unique experience.
"This is a great opportunity to learn about Aboriginal culture and improve your wellbeing," she said.
"If you're curious or you'd like to learn more about living a healthier life through connection to Country and the importance of holistic health practices, I strongly encourage you to come along to the session."
Bookings are essential. For more information and to secure your spot, visit the Cessnock City Library Eventbrite page here, call the Cessnock Library team on 4993 4399 or visit in-person at the library desk.
In other news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.