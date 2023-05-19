The Lovedale Long Lunch is back this weekend for two-days of delicious wine, tasty food and fun with friends.
The progressive lunch, which runs Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21 sees leading local chefs team up with six Lovedale wineries to offer guests food, wine and live music among the vineyards.
The 2023 event will allow attendees to choose two from the six participating wineries to visit with their group.
Allandale Winery, Emma's Cottage, Gartelmann Wines, Saltire Estate, Sandalyn Estate and Tatler Wines are this year's six participating wineries.
If you want to head along to this year's long lunch, there are only tickets available for the Sunday.
For a price of $79, luncheon goers can enjoy entry on Sunday, one main meal, one dessert or cheese plate and one souvenir wine tasting glass.
Book your tickets at lovedalelonglunch.com.au.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
