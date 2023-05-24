The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
What's on

What's on: Your guide to events in Cessnock and surrounds

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
May 24 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Hunter RSPCA's Million Paws Walk will return to Speers Point Park on Sunday, May 28 in a walk to help fight animal cruelty. Picture supplied.
The Hunter RSPCA's Million Paws Walk will return to Speers Point Park on Sunday, May 28 in a walk to help fight animal cruelty. Picture supplied.

MILLION PAWS WALK:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.