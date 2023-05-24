Local dog-lovers are encouraged to join in for a festive doggy dog out, all while walking to help fight animal cruelty at the Hunter RSPCA's Million Paws Walk on Sunday, May 28. The annual event will be held at Speers Point Park and there will be food stalls, market stalls, and entertainment. Registration will open at 9.30am and the walk will kick off at 10.30am. Registrations are now open online at: https://www.millionpawswalk.com.au/speers-point.