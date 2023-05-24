MILLION PAWS WALK:
SPEERS POINT PARK:
Local dog-lovers are encouraged to join in for a festive doggy dog out, all while walking to help fight animal cruelty at the Hunter RSPCA's Million Paws Walk on Sunday, May 28. The annual event will be held at Speers Point Park and there will be food stalls, market stalls, and entertainment. Registration will open at 9.30am and the walk will kick off at 10.30am. Registrations are now open online at: https://www.millionpawswalk.com.au/speers-point.
LIVE BROADCAST:
NEWCASTLE CONSVERATORIM:
ABC's TV show Q+A will be broadcasting live from Newcastle Conservatorium on Monday, June 5 from 9.30pm. Event organisers are planning a free return bus service from Cessnock for community members to join the live audience. Host Stan Grant is joined by a panel of politicians, decision makers and social commentators, discussing, and debating the issues that are important to the audience. The event is free. To register your interest, visit https://www.abc.net.au/qanda/studio-audience/.
COMEDY SHOW:
CESSNOCK LEAGUES CLUB:
One of Australia's most beloved stand up comedians Peter Helliar is bringing his charm to Cessnock Leagues Club on Friday, May 26. Join him live on stage for a night of huge laughs and cracking stories from 8.30pm. Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased online on the Sticky Tickets website.
HOMEMADE IN THE HUNTER MARKETS:
SOBELS WINES:
Discover a variety of good grown, made and crafted by Hunter Valley artisans at the Homemade in the Hunter Markets on Saturday, May 27. Held in the picturesque gardens of Sobels Wines in Pokolbin, the markets will be on from 9am to 2pm.
WRITERS FESTIVAL LIVE STREAM:
CESSNOCK CITY LIBRARY:
Cessnock City Library will air the headline events from the Sydney Writers' Festival livestream on Thursday, May 25 to Saturday, May 27. Bookings are essential and can be made by calling the Cessnock Library on 4993 4399, online at libraries.cessnock.nsw.gov.au or in person at the library desk.
COLOURS OF THE HUNTER:
HUNTER VALLEY GARDENS:
Embrace your creativity and be inspired by the Colours of Hunter Valley Gardens with host Naomi Findlay. Sponsored by Bristol Paints Hunter, guests can participate in themed workshops including Flowerpot Painting, Flower Press Painting and Pressed Clay Painting. The workshops will take place on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28. Bookings are essential. To secure your spot, visit https://www.huntervalleygardens.com.au/events/colours-of-the-hunter/#tickets.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
