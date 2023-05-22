The Weston Workers Bears were at home for a third consecutive match and carried form into their important Sunday afternoon clash with Broadmeadow Magic, having picked up consecutive wins over New Lambton and Cooks Hill with their attack looking powerful in the process.
The corresponding away fixture in the opening round had seen Magic claim a controversial victory off the back of a pair of contentious spot kicks, while their midweek Australia Cup outing had seen Magic come away with the spoils once more, in a considerably more emphatic fashion, with a 5-1 result on a chilly and wet evening at Speers Point. Consequently, the Bears were keen to get the monkey off their back this time around and create more clear cut scoring opportunities.
Amid strong winds at Bear Park that were conducive to a short game, both sides exchanged early blows in midfield, with Magic perhaps getting slightly the better of that battle as the industrious Bailey Wells showed enough guile and trickery with the ball at his feet to draw some late challenges from his counterparts, who would pick up a brace of early cautions. Goal scoring chances, however, were proving to be at a premium in the early going, with two well organised defences showing discipline and consistency to come up with regular timely interventions prior to a shot being fashioned.
Jarred Baker's afternoon was abridged after a strong but fair shoulder-to-shoulder challenge from Connor Evans in the 23rd minute. Aaron Niyonkuru thought he had grabbed the opener for the Bears in the 25th minute, only to be denied by the linesman's flag. Wells was showing excellent toughness and tenacity, dusting himself off after some bumps and bruises sustained from challenges coming through from more robust players, and was involved in virtually everything Magic were creating.
Magic had a passionate shout for a penalty in the 27th minute as Riley Smith and Chris Hurley came together strongly inside the box; on this occasion, there was perhaps a touch of good fortune for the Bears, which could be seen by karmic believers as going some way towards squaring the ledger after the pandemonium of round 1. Jayden Stewardson looked to exact a modicum of revenge two minutes later as Hurley was felled out wide in an innocuous position in his defensive third, with an unfortunate landing seeing the Magic attacker's boot land on the Bears skipper's right wrist. After the rather painful accident, however, Hurley was able to continue.
Smith found a pocket of space at the edge of the box after the ball was laid off to him on a platter by Wells, who had eluded his marker with some silky footwork, but Smith's strike lacked direction and sailed over the bar in the 30th minute. A dangerous cross from Yuta Konagaya in the 32nd minute was safely cleared away by the Magic backline, but the game was starting to open up slightly and the fans in attendance were suitably entertained. Konagaya was back at it again in the 34th minute, putting the ball on a dime for the surging Paul Sichalwe; under heavy marking, however, the diminutive central midfielder was unable to find the target.
Magic coach John Bennis was clearly aware of the threat posed by Weston's Cooper Buswell, with a double marking strategy employed to keep the target man quiet after an influential display last weekend. The Bears, however, have a smorgasbord of weapons in their arsenal, and right as the Magic defenders were paying a bit too much attention to the danger of Buswell, Konagaya saw an opportunity to benefit, cutting in from the flank and gliding through the channel just behind the strikers that Buswell would normally occupy before curling home a sumptuous strike that nestled in the back of the net, giving the Bears a valuable lead.
Konagaya's confidence had spiked, and his 42nd minute free kick very nearly created a chance for Jacob Dundas to head home from close range; Magic keeper Cesar Serpa, however, was proactive in getting off his line and claimed the ball a split second before Dundas could connect. Wells, who had been Magic's best, terrorised the Weston defence once more in the 44th minute, latching on to an excellent Smith through ball that had put Bears gloveman Jacob Zissis in two minds, with Wells nipping around Zissis and sliding desperately in an attempt to prod his slightly heavy touch home from an acute angle with the goal at his mercy. Fortunately for the Bears, though, Wells' attempt only collided with the outside of the post and their blushes were spared.
Towards the end of the first minute of first half stoppage time, Konagaya launched a 30 yard thunderbolt in an attempt to extend his side's lead, but the ball kept rising and failed to trouble the flamboyant Serpa between the sticks. After 48 minutes, the opening half of football drew to a close and it would be the hosts with a slender but crucial scoreboard advantage going into the sheds.
The Bears went close to extending their lead 6 minutes after the interval as Buswell broke free and surged into the box, but some excellent covering defence from Will Ingram saw him come up with a critical block in the nick of time. Connor Heydon had a half chance in the 59th minute after the creative Konagaya had found him between the lines, but close marking from Magic left him with too little space to operate with impact.
It didn't take the Bears much longer to extend their lead, though, as a deflected Buswell through ball in the 61st minute found the advancing Niyonkuru at close range; Niyonkuru made no mistake, and on this occasion there would be no flag to deny him. 2-0 the score and the visitors now had a mountain to climb if they were to get themselves back into the contest with half an hour remaining.
It had been a strong display through the first quarter hour after the break from the home side, who had begun to just edge ahead in general play after what had been a very even contest. Momentum swings in football, though, can happen in a split second, and so it would prove in the 63rd minute as Magic hit back through Josh Benson - having been on the park for just one minute - after the Weston defence failed to clear a corner that pinged around the box before Benson rifled home from close range.
All of a sudden it was game on once again, and the Bears would ramp up their urgency once more. They very nearly responded with immediacy as Niyonkuru's bouncing through ball from kick off found Konagaya in a good position; the Japanese import's header was saved comfortably by Serpa, though. Heydon nearly grabbed one of his own in the 66th minute, latching on to a Buswell lob from Zissis' goal kick, only to be thwarted by a desperation lunging clearance. Former Bear Sam Kamper's cross in the 67th minute missed his intended target but kissed the top of the crossbar on its way over, having been carried by the stiff breeze.
A foul by Evans in the 69th minute in midfield saw Wells' free kick from halfway fed tantalisingly into the mixer, leading to a flurry of corners for Magic; after two minutes camped in their own area, Weston were finally able to clear their lines, but the momentum shift was palpable. Stewardson clambered above Hurley and headed the ball down for Smith to convert from point blank range in the 72nd minute, but the goal was quickly chalked off due to hands in the back in the lead up, much to the chagrin of the away bench.
Magic surged forward once more in the 82nd minute and it appeared Smith had clearly fouled Dundas during his run, but the referee saw nothing in it and Smith profited handsomely from his slice of fortune, lobbing Zissis in what seemed to be an attempted cross and scoring in the process to square the contest up at 2-2; whether Benson applied the final touch may be a matter of conjecture, but the referee deemed that he had, and it went down as a brace for the substitute.
The Bears went desperately close to regaining the lead in the 84th minute after a bobbling free kick saw firstly the recently introduced Dieuseul Kandundaho and then Dundas made hashes of their close range attempts on the turn. Magic were reduced to 10 shortly afterwards as youngster Cale Graham, already on a card, lashed out unnecessarily at Konagaya having failed to win the ball from a prior challenge and was issued a second yellow ticket in the 85th minute.
Heading into a four minute period of stoppage time, there was all to play for in the contest, with Magic's momentum having now been slowed as a result of the numerical disadvantage. Niyonkuru fashioned an excellent opportunity in the 94th minute for Buswell, whose strike was deflected just past the post. The game's final opportunity came from the subsequent corner, however Niyonkuru was flagged offside once again; in any event, Serpa had come up with a superb point blank reaction save.
It was a result that felt more like two points lost than a point gained for the Bears, who missed an opportunity to climb above Edgeworth into outright second and now sit level with them on points, goals scored and goals conceded. Another difficult fixture looms next Sunday afternoon as the Bears host Lambton Jaffas. They will look to repeat the dose they administered during the sides' previous meeting, an emphatic 3-0 victory away at Arthur Edden Oval back in March that turned fiery late on with three players dismissed.
