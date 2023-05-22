Konagaya's confidence had spiked, and his 42nd minute free kick very nearly created a chance for Jacob Dundas to head home from close range; Magic keeper Cesar Serpa, however, was proactive in getting off his line and claimed the ball a split second before Dundas could connect. Wells, who had been Magic's best, terrorised the Weston defence once more in the 44th minute, latching on to an excellent Smith through ball that had put Bears gloveman Jacob Zissis in two minds, with Wells nipping around Zissis and sliding desperately in an attempt to prod his slightly heavy touch home from an acute angle with the goal at his mercy. Fortunately for the Bears, though, Wells' attempt only collided with the outside of the post and their blushes were spared.