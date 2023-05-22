Cessnock residents and businesses donated $71,174.04 to candidates and political parties ahead of the March state election, the largest amount in the state outside of Sydney.
The largest donation was made my the CFMEU Northern Mining & NSW Energy District, which donated $60,141 in total.
According to data from the NSW Electoral Commission, there were 27 donations made, which averaged out to $2636.08 each.
CFMEU Northern Mining & NSW Energy District donated $56,841 to the Labor Party and $3,300 to Upper Hunter Labor candidate Peree Watson; Emily Suvaal MLC donated $1080 to the Labor Party; Clayton Barr MP donated $7953.04 to the Labor Party and Dan Repacholi MP donated $1000 to Lake Macquarie Labor candidate Stephen Ryan.
The number of donations made from Cessnock is the highest in regional NSW, only beaten by electorates in Sydney.
Nearby, $19,181 was donated from Maitland, $46,588.51 from Upper Hunter and $69,216.54 from Newcastle.
The NSW Electoral Commission announced more than $6.5 million in pre-election donations were disclosed for the 2023 NSW election.
Under the Electoral Funding Act 2018, the NSW Electoral Commission is required to publish these disclosures as soon as practicable.
The commission records donation locations to the electoral district where the individual donor was enrolled, or where the business/entity donor offices were located.
This does not necessarily mean the donor was donating to a candidate or party in their electorate.
As part of the NSW electoral funding, expenditure and disclosure legislative scheme, all reportable political donations of $1000 or more, made or received in the lead-up to the 2023 NSW State election (from October 1, 2022 to March 25, 2023), were required to be disclosed to the Electoral Commission within 21 days and published on the NSW Electoral Commission's website.
This includes multiple donations made by the same donor to the same recipient that combined are valued at $1000 or more in one financial year.
Pre-election period donation disclosures must be made by elected members, candidates, groups, political parties, third-party campaigners and associated entities but not by major political donors.
Major political donors will be required to submit an annual donor disclosure by August 11, 2023.
Political donations are capped in NSW and the caps are adjusted for inflation annually.
The caps that applied at the 2023 NSW State election were $3,300 for donations made to candidates, elected members, third-party candidates, unregistered parties, parties registered for less than 12 months, and associated entities; and $7,000 for donations made to registered parties and groups of candidates.
It is an offence for a political party, elected member, candidate, group, associated entity, or third-party campaigner to accept a political donation that exceeds the applicable donation cap.
Indirect campaign contributions that exceed these amounts are also prohibited.
In other news:
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.