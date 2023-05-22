The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock political donors gave $71,174 ahead of 2023 NSW election

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
May 22 2023 - 3:42pm
Cessnock electorate residents vote at Kurri Kurri Public School in the 2023 NSW election. Picture by Peter Lorimer.
Cessnock residents and businesses donated $71,174.04 to candidates and political parties ahead of the March state election, the largest amount in the state outside of Sydney.

