Kearsley United Soccer Club held their much anticipated reunion on Sunday, May 7 at the Weston Bears game against New Lambton.
A fantastic response saw over 70 people attend the day and with the assistance of the Weston Bears who set up marques and tables to make the event something to remember.
The reunion will now be a yearly event at Rockwell Automation Park, with Terry O'Brien who came up with the idea, blown away by the response.
Another highlight was naming the day 'Bill Fairfull Appreciation Day.'
A plague was presented to Bill for his service to the club for over a quarter of a century.
Although the Kearsley club folded in 1995, the reunion didn't stop people from attending, with players as far back as the 1960's attending.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
