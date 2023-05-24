Cessnock City Council has officially opened three new fitness stations installed at Chinaman's Hollow, Weston.
Cessnock City Mayor Jay Suvaal said it was fantastic to be able to deliver the infrastructure to the community after a streamlined eight-week construction period.
"Getting outdoors and moving is vital, not only for the physical benefits but for our mental wellbeing," Cr Suvaal said.
"The fitness stations feature multi-purpose gym style equipment that is free to use and caters to all levels of fitness and ability."
Cr Suvaal said he looks forward to seeing the community take advantage of the new facilities over the years to come.
"The project also includes new pathways connecting the three fitness installations with seating and shelters to create a fully integrated fitness loop," he said.
The outdoor fitness stations form part of the Maybury Peace Park/Chinaman's Hollow masterplan.
The project received $164,123 in funding under the NSW Government's Stronger Countries Community Grant Round 5 to install the stations.
For more information about the Maybury Peace Park/ Chinaman's Hollow masterplan, visit: https://www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/Council/Forms-and-documents/Plans-and-strategies/Maybury-Peace-ParkChinamans-Hollow-Masterplan.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
