Replacement works to Yango Creek Road bridge at Wollombi are now complete.
The essential infrastructure project ensured improved access for residents, visitors, and businesses while enhancing transportation efficiency in the region.
The previous timber bridge had been operating with a reduced load limit and was susceptible to being submerged during flood events, with the potential to isolate parts of the local community.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal said the new two-lane concrete bridge has been strategically designed to address these challenges and account for the diverse needs of the area's economy.
"The completion of the Yango Creek Road Bridge replacement is a significant milestone for the Wollombi community," Cr Suvaal said.
"This new bridge not only enhances accessibility, but reinforces our commitment to investing in the region to support economic growth."
Cr Suvaal said the new bridge facilitates improved transportation in the local area and supports agriculture operations, as well as the local tourism industry.
"The replacement bridge has been raised to provide increased clearance and improved flood resilience, mitigating the risk of isolation for the community in times of severe weather," he said.
The project also involved several key features that contribute to the overall safety and aesthetic appeal of the area, including new road approaches, fencing, drainage systems, erosion and sediment control measures, retaining structures, pedestrian pathways, landscaping, as well as new signage and lighting.
Funding for the project was received from the Federal Government's Bridges Renewal Program and the NSW Government's Disaster Relief Funding.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
