PHOTOS: Cessnock City Council has announced the recipients of the 2023 Mayoral Scholarship Program

May 30 2023 - 4:00pm
MAYORAL SCHOLARSHIP: Cessnock City Mayor Jay Suvaal with scholarship recipients and program sponsors. Picture supplied
Cessnock City Council announced the eleven recipients of the 2023 Mayoral Scholarship Program at a special presentation ceremony at Performing Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC) on Thursday, May 18.

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

