Cessnock City Council announced the eleven recipients of the 2023 Mayoral Scholarship Program at a special presentation ceremony at Performing Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC) on Thursday, May 18.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal said the scholarship program offered meaningful financial support to people undertaking studies who live within the local government area.
"It is wonderful to be able to provide this support to our community," Cr Suvaal said.
"These scholarships will assist students who are undertaking studies in an array of fields that will, in turn, benefit our community in a multitude of ways."
Bachelor of Education Primary student Jesse Knight said the scholarship is a massive weight off his shoulders.
"It gives me some relief that I don't have to worry about my financial situation while I'm on placement," he said.
"There are times when I can't actually work because of placement which means no financial income."
Jesse who is in his third year of studies at the University of Newcastle said the scholarship will allow him to put more attention towards his studies.
"It is such a relief to see that there is support available for students living in the Cessnock area," he said.
Jesse said when he next goes on placement the financial support from the scholarship is going to be a life changer for him.
"I won't just have to live off noodles," he said.
Each scholarship provides $2500 in direct financial support to assist local students with the cost of their studies and are made possible by the program's sponsors.
The program has awarded $585,500 to 245 students living in the Cessnock Local Government Area (LGA) since 2002.
The 2023 scholarship recipients are:
Cr Suvaal said he would like to congratulate all of the recipients.
"I wish them well in their studies and continue on their educational journey," he said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
