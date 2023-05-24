The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Kearsley trainer Greene's pair in mix for maiden decider at The Gardens

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated May 24 2023 - 10:04am, first published 10:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kearsley trainer Gary Greene's pair in mix for maiden decider at The Gardens
Kearsley trainer Gary Greene's pair in mix for maiden decider at The Gardens

Kearsley trainer Gary Greene hopes his pair in the GRNSW maiden series final (400m) at The Gardens on Wednesday prove fast learners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.