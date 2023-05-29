CESSNOCK CHILL-OUT:
CESSNOCK SHOWGROUND:
Head to Cessnock Showground on Saturday, June 3 for a fun day out for the whole family to enjoy. The Cessnock Chill-Out event will have snow and bubbles galore, amusement rides, food stalls, retail market stalls, live music and more. Entry to the event is $2 and bring your own picnic rug and chairs. Join in on the fun from 3pm to 9pm.
RETIRED MINER WORKERS MEETING:
CESSNOCK LEAGUES CLUB:
The Cessnock Retired Mine Workers will hold its next meeting on Monday, June 19 at Cessnock Leagues Club at 10.30am. Money will be taken for membership fees, and for the Northern District RMA. Cost for the mid year dinner is $20.00 per person (financial members only).
DINNER AND TRIVIA:
251 LANG STREET, KURRI KURRI:
Join Slow Food Hunter Valley for an evening of slow food and trivia on Thursday, June 8 at 5.30pm. Experience the joy of slow food by indulging in a delicious 3-course meal prepared by Slow Food Hunter Valley. Then, put your culinary knowledge to the test with a trivia competition. Buy your ticket for $10 via the link: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/slow-food-dinner-trivia-night-tickets-630463923567.
RECONCILIATION WEEK TALK:
CESSNOCK LIBRARY:
Indigenous author of Spirit of Place Uncle Warren will speak at a Reconciliation Week talk at Cessnock Library on Thursday, June 1 at 5.30pm. Library Services Co-ordinator, Rose-marie Walters said it is a great opportunity to hear from Uncle Warren on a range of topics. Bookings are essential for the free talk and can be made by calling the Cessnock Library, online at libraries.cessnock.nsw.gov.au or in-person.
LIVE MUSIC:
VINCENT STREET KITCHEN AND BAR:
Hunter soloist Karen O'Shea will kick off the weekend of live music at Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar on Friday, June 2 at 8pm. On Saturday, June 3, Dean Kyrwood Duo will be playing tunes from 8pm to 11pm. Singer songwriter Trinity Woodhouse will round out the weekend from 12.30pm on Sunday, June 4.
CONTACT US
Have an event coming up? We love hearing from the community. Email your news or events to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au
In other news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.