Head to Cessnock Showground on Saturday, June 3 for a fun day out for the whole family to enjoy. The Cessnock Chill-Out event will have snow and bubbles galore, amusement rides, food stalls, retail market stalls, live music and more. Entry to the event is $2 and bring your own picnic rug and chairs. Join in on the fun from 3pm to 9pm.