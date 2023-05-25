The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/News/Court and Crime

Newcastle court: Mitchell Anthony Bright pleads guilty to Hunter Valley pursuit

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated May 25 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Anthony Bright pleaded guilty to two charges in Newcastle court on Wednesday. Picture from file
Mitchell Anthony Bright pleaded guilty to two charges in Newcastle court on Wednesday. Picture from file

THE DRIVER of a Mitsubishi Mirage who spun out of control and hit a police car and male constable after leading officers on wild chase through Cessnock has pleaded guilty in court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.