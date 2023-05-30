He may only be four weeks old but little Maverick Lee Thomas has certainly made his mark, bringing something special to his Cessnock family.
Weighing 6.5 pounds and 8 ounces, this little bundle with a head full of hair is already the apple of everyone's eye.
The newborn has become his family's fifth living generation - a feat few can boast.
And no one could be more proud than his great great grandmother Doreen Hawkett.
Mrs Hawkett who is 89-years-old said she will go by the title of Nan.
She conceded that becoming a great great grandmother had made her feel old.
"No way did I expect to be a great great grandmother," she said.
The announcement of Caitlin's pregnancy came as a surprise to Linda Miles, who is Maverick's great grandma.
She said the entire family was thrilled to have a fifth generation family member on the way and were so excited when they found out about Mavericks impending arrival.
"Caitlin was about 18 weeks pregnant when we found out and it was just instant joy," she said.
"We all went out for lunch," she said.
"Caitlin and Stacey (Caitlin's mum) had made up these little crocheted booties and had a picture of Caitlin's ultrasound when they announced to us that we were going to be great grandparents."
Caitlin's mother and grammy to Maverick, Stacey Thomas said it was so special to all be able to share wonderful memories across the generations with Maverick now and for years to come.
"I think it's fun having a little one, especially when it's not your own," she said.
The whole family is looking forward to having Maverick at future family celebrations, in particular Christmas and birthdays, which are now an extra special time for the generations to gather.
"It isn't the same when you don't have any little kids running around in the house on Christmas morning," great grandma Linda Miles said.
"It brings back all that excitement."
Caitlin, 19, who is already a natural with Maverick, said she was excited to watch him grow and said he was a relatively good baby already.
"He has his moments. It's mostly at night time when he's not happy, but during the day he's great," she said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
