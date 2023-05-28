The man of the moment Konagaya was right in the thick of it once again in the 40th minute; a sumptuous raking cross-field ball from Sichalwe released Niyonkuru, who advanced one on one towards Kennedy and deftly dinked the ball around the Lambton gloveman. A sliding Heydon at the back post had his attempt on goal denied by a desperate goal line lunge from Pat Bond, before Buswell cushioned the seconds into the path of the Japanese import. Konagaya rounded Buswell to prevent a friendly fire situation and fashioned himself an absolutely gilt-edged opportunity, unmarked just outside the six yard box, only to tamely roll his effort straight into the grateful grasp of Kennedy with the goal at his mercy.