After a last start draw with Broadmeadow where they were chased down late on, the Weston Workers Bears travelled to Arthur Edden Oval, in their first league away trip for nearly a month, to take on a Lambton Jaffas outfit who were enduring a tricky patch of form, having secured just a solitary victory from their previous five starts.
A greasy pitch awaited the two sides, who were welcomed into the fray to the strains of some tasteful local donk and hardstyle pilfered from a Sanity bargain bin circa 2010. It was the Bears who had the better of the early running. Yuta Konagaya's late run into the box saw him get his head on a well executed Connor Heydon cross in the 5th minute, but the ball ballooned over the bar.
Aaron Niyonkuru was causing panic inside the box and despite slipping over in the process, would go on to earn his side a corner in the 8th minute; unfortunately for the visitors, the delivery from Konagaya was cleared away comfortably by the Jaffas defence. Veteran Jaffas stager Scott Petitt sustained a knock in the 11th minute that saw him forced to make way for Charlie Kelly.
Some egregious off the ball contact in the 16th minute from Reece Papadimitrios on Konagaya saw the Bears man nearly separated from the realm of the conscious by an elbow that muay thai legend John Wayne Parr would have been proud of. Somehow, the Jaffas midfielder escaped punishment, to the bewilderment and exasperation of the Bears playing and coaching staff as well as their dedicated contingent of travelling fans. A groggy Konagaya took two minutes to get back to his feet.
The shell-shocked Bears, somewhat stunned as to how such a major discretion had been totally overlooked, took a few minutes to re-apply the offensive pressure they had displayed during the game's opening few minutes, but they were able to resume regular transmission and Niyonkuru drew a smart stop from Jaffas keeper Ben Kennedy in the 23rd minute. Heydon's crossing looked to be a key weapon for the visitors, and Cooper Buswell nearly profited in the 25th minute as he latched on to another well weighted outswinger, on this occasion unable to apply sufficient power to trouble Kennedy.
Paul Sichalwe positioned himself well in the 27th minute and a delightful first touch from Jacob Dundas' firm through ball saw the midfield maestro turn his marker and get a decent shot away, though Kennedy was equal to the task. It was a different story in the 36th minute, though, as Sichalwe turned provider; Konagaya was the one to produce a quality first touch on this occasion, finding himself a crucial pocket space in prime real estate to rifle home and hand his side a well deserved lead.
The man of the moment Konagaya was right in the thick of it once again in the 40th minute; a sumptuous raking cross-field ball from Sichalwe released Niyonkuru, who advanced one on one towards Kennedy and deftly dinked the ball around the Lambton gloveman. A sliding Heydon at the back post had his attempt on goal denied by a desperate goal line lunge from Pat Bond, before Buswell cushioned the seconds into the path of the Japanese import. Konagaya rounded Buswell to prevent a friendly fire situation and fashioned himself an absolutely gilt-edged opportunity, unmarked just outside the six yard box, only to tamely roll his effort straight into the grateful grasp of Kennedy with the goal at his mercy.
It seemed Papadimitrios wasn't finished with Konagaya just yet, halving him in the 41st minute with a scything slide tackle that once again went rather bizarrely unpunished. Perhaps the first half-chance of the match for the hosts came a minute later, as Kelly launched an innocuous effort into the gloves of Bears custodian Gerard Roebuck. Heydon created a chance for himself in the 43rd minute, but hooked his attempt wide of the far post.
After three minutes of stoppage time, the first half came to a close with Weston's scoreboard advantage being rather slender but the gap in general play somewhat wider. The hosts had a lot to do if they were to drag themselves back into the contest, but as football supporters all over the globe are keenly aware, it can often take just a single moment to turn a game on its head; as such, the Bears would need to remain vigilant in defence and avoid any costly errors if they were to secure a result.
Sitting on the lead, however, is not something within the DNA of this Bears outfit, and the commencement of the second stanza heralded an unmistakably front foot approach. The effervescent Konagaya burst forth to break the Jaffas lines and exchanged a deft one-two with Niyonkuru before slotting the ball past Kennedy to grab his brace and double his side's lead just under three minutes after the restart. It was no less than the creative midfielder's display had merited, his response to the roughing up he had endured through the first half a credit to the resilience and strength of character he possesses.
Just as the Bears looked to have entered a period of plain sailing, Jaffas attacker Sakeel Balfour-Brown unleashed a strike from the edge of the box in the 59th minute that curled around Roebuck and rebounded off the far post into the path of Kale Bradbery, who made no mistake with a simple tap-in into an open goal. The linesman's flag, however, quickly curtailed the home side's celebrations.
At the other end a minute later, Weston were able to advance into Lambton's box and Buswell was dragged to the ground by Bond, who had both arms wrapped around the Bears beanpole. The referee duly pointed to the spot and up stepped Niyonkuru in an attempt to make it 3-0, but Kennedy was able to foil him with a quality diving save low to his right.
A clever free kick from Connor Evans in the 65th minute saw him lob the ball to the on-rushing Chris Hurley, but the Bears skipper skewed his close range volley wide from an acute angle. Sichalwe tried his luck a few moments after the resultant goal kick with a speculator from outside the box, but failed to find the target despite the momentary audible crescendo of expectation from a Bears supporter base who have seen him produce magic from a similar distance in the past.
The Bears' failure to increase their lead to 3-0 looked as if it may prove costly, as Bradbery halved the lead in the 67th minute after Roebuck made a mess of what appeared to be an innocuous trickling strike down the middle of the goal. Almost unfathomably given the pattern of general play, the Bears now led by just a single goal margin going into the final 25 minutes.
But after letting a two goal lead slip last weekend, the Bears were particularly determined not to allow the same scenario to play out once more. Straight back on the attack, Buswell looked to restore the buffer in fine style as his curling strike from the edge of the box crashed against the crossbar with a full stretch Kennedy having flung himself at the ball to no avail, but just 20 seconds later, he was able to turn provider for Niyonkuru, whose composed finish saw the Bears quickly regain some breathing space in the 69th minute, now with a 3-1 lead.
Some tricky footwork from Heydon in the 71st minute saw him force a last ditch block from the Jaffas defence, and the ensuing corner offered him two subsequent attempts at the back post, both of which were also blocked. A second corner, from the other side, followed, and this time it was Buswell who nearly profited as the ball sat up promisingly for a volley; unfortunately for the visitors, however, his attempt was skied well over the bar.
Almost out of nowhere, the Jaffas were back in it once more, as substitute Bailey Newton's excellent cross-field long ball from 20 yards behind halfway found Sam Webb on the byline, who produced a delightful first time cross that was met by an equally delightful first time finish from close range on the bounce by Bradbery, who had his second in the 76th minute. Suddenly, it was game on once again.
The Bears went close shortly after the resumption as Konagaya squirmed through a pocket in defence and teed up Niyonkuru with a cheeky backheel, but a timely intervention prevented the latter from getting a strike away. Roebuck was offered an opportunity for redemption in the 79th minute as Bradbery bore down upon him one on one in an attempt to equalise and seal an unlikely hat trick, but this time Roebuck came up clutch and produced a great low stop with his legs.
Konagaya was sliced in half once more in the 80th minute, having beaten a tired Riley McNaughton who opted to cut the Weston magician down with a lunging challenge from behind, the ball having already trickled well beyond his reach. Curiously, the well positioned referee opted to issue only a yellow card and numerical parity would be maintained.
Dieuseul Kandundaho and Alessandro Ouwerkerk came on for late cameos, replacing Heydon and Niyonkuru in a move from Bears gaffer Kew Jaliens that saw him cleverly balancing defensive bolstering with an injection of attacking pace and verve to potentially create some further threats in the dying stages of the match. Webb went within a whisker for the hosts in the 83rd minute, getting on the end of a Bradbery cross at full speed only to flash his strike just wide of the post.
A long range Kelly free kick in the 86th minute was comfortably claimed by Roebuck, while Kandundaho showed great enterprise at the other end two minutes later and created a great opportunity for Buswell, whose strike left something to be desired. Heading into four minutes of injury time, the Bears looked to be in control and primed to defend their now-slender lead. With 90 seconds on the clock, what looked to have been a clear foul by Jagger Wholert on Kandundaho was not called and paved the way for former Bear Kaleb Cox to fire a long ball out wide to McNaughton. The veteran's cross saw Josh Piddington rise highest and head the ball into the back of the net for a scarcely comprehensible equaliser.
Bruised but certainly not without hope, the Bears continued to push until the very last moment and with 30 seconds to go, Kandundaho's cross flashed just inches past the head of a diving Konagaya. That would ultimately be all she wrote, and the wild celebrations of the home fans told the story of a smash and grab afternoon where a point gained for the hosts would have felt like a win.
Having now succumbed to two-goal comebacks in successive weeks and blown opportunities to ascend towards the summit of the ladder, the Bears will be keener than ever to banish those memories and will have to steel themselves ahead of another away trip next Sunday as they take on a tough Edgeworth side who have their own designs on silverware this season.
