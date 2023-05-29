The Advertiser - Cessnock
Applications for the Bert Evans Scholarship Program have opened which will support 150 apprentices to complete their training

Laura Rumbel
Laura Rumbel
May 30 2023
SUPPORT: Hunter first-year apprentices who are facing financial or personal hardship are encouraged to apply for the Bert Evans Scholarship Program. File picture
Hunter first-year apprentices who are experiencing financial or other personal hardship are encouraged to apply for up to $15,000 with the NSW Government's Bert Evans Scholarship Program.

