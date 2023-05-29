Hunter first-year apprentices who are experiencing financial or other personal hardship are encouraged to apply for up to $15,000 with the NSW Government's Bert Evans Scholarship Program.
Applications have now opened for the program that will support 150 apprentices to complete their training and further their career.
State Member for Cessnock Clayton Barr said he encourages local first-year apprentices who are facing hardship to apply.
"I encourage local training providers, schools and employers to urge their apprentices who meet the criteria to apply for a Bert Evans scholarship," he said.
The scholarship program is named in honour of the late Bert Evans AO, who was a passionate advocate of vocational education for more than 30 years.
The scholarships are awarded to apprentices in metropolitan and regional NSW who have demonstrated:
Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education Tim Crakanthorp said with a high demand for vocational education, the number of Bert Evans scholarships has been increased to offer help to more apprentices through their training.
"Whether you need to purchase new tools, cover fuel or car maintenance costs, or pay for additional training courses, these scholarships have helped people overcome personal barriers to finish their apprenticeships and go onto rewarding careers," he said.
"We want to give our apprentices a helping hand to complete their training, so they can make a strong contribution in their jobs and in the lives of their families and communities."
Applications must be submitted by Friday, July 21, 2023.
For more information on the program visit: https://education.nsw.gov.au/skills-nsw/apprentices-and-trainees/support-with-your-apprenticeship-or-traineeship/bert-evans-apprentice-scholarships
In other news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.