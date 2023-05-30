Cessnock City Council has announced a further stage of upgrades to take place at Col Brown Rotary Park, Kurri Kurri.
The works will further enhance the popular community space and will aim to improve the park's usability and accessibility, while retaining the park's existing character.
Stage 3 of the works will include enhanced landscaping, upgraded pathways, and upgraded seating areas and amenities, with a primary focus on the eastern end of the park.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal said Col Brown Rotary Park is a prominent community space with a lot of history and significance in Kurri Kurri.
"We are committed to making it even better," Cr Suvaal said.
"These improvements will create a vibrant, inclusive space and one equipped to host significant local events, such as the Nostalgia Festival, as well as the proposed Kurri Curry Festival under consideration following the most recent meeting of Council."
Council will continue its efforts to minimise disruptions from the works, while delivering important upgrades to Col Brown Rotary Park.
The works are expected to be completed by December 2023.
Cessnock City Council received $847,701 in funding through Round 8 of the NSW Government's Resources for Regions program.
For further information and updates on the Col Brown Rotary Park upgrades, please visit: https://www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/Works/Major-works/Col-Brown-Rotary-Park-Upgrade
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
