Success for Cessnock and Kurri Kurri at netball carnival | Gallery

Kurri Kurri and Cessnock netball teams had some resounding success particularly in the junior ranks at the Maitland representative netball carnival at Maitland on Sunday, May 28.
Kurri Kurri's under-13s and under-11 Blue teams won their divisions with clean sweeps of seven wins from seven games and Kurri Kurri Red under-11 was also second in their division.
Cessnock finished equal top in the Under-12 Division 1 and was third in the Under-13s
In other news
Cessnock entered two teams in under-11s and single teams in under-12s and under-13s. Their senior teams have been playing in the weekly Maitland competition but did not play on Sunday.
Kurri Kurri had a strong contingent of teams in both junior and senior ranks from under-11 through to Open Division.
The annual carnival took on even more significance this season in the senior ranks with Maitland and Newcastle hosting the Netball NSW Senior State titles over the long-weekend from June 10-12.
It was also a chance for the juniors to get some valuable experience before the junior state titles are held in Liverpool and Camden in Sydney from July 1-3.
Senior and junior teams from across the Hunter and as far afield as Sydney, the Central Coast and Port Macquarie took part.
Under-11 White: Cessnock U11A finished sixth with one win from their six games. They defeated Woy Woy 8-2.
Under-11 Maroon: Cessnock U11B was sixth with two wins. They defeated Woy Woy 5-4 and Muswellbrook 8-3.
Under-12 Div1: Cessnock was equal top with five wins. They defeated Hastings Valley 17-8, Westlakes 18-11, Woy Woy 17-8, Scone 32-7 and Callaghan 12-10.
Under-13: Cessnock was third with five wins and a draw. They beat Westlakes 26-19, Port Stephens 23-7, Maitland U-12 27-18, Wyong 14-13, Nelson Bay 19-13 and drew 16-all with Manning Valley.
Under-11 White: Kurri Kurri Blue were undefeated champions, They beat Woy Woy 25-0, Cessnock 19-0, Charlestown 8-5, Callaghan 9-5, Maitland White 19-10, Singleton 17-5.
Under-11 Maroon: Kurri Kurri Red were second with six wins from seven games. They beat Port Stephen 14-1, Woy Woy 16-0, Nelson Bay 11-5, Cessnock 9-3, Charlestown 14-3, Muswellbrook 15-3.
Under-13: Kurri Kurri were undefeated champions. They beat Nelson Bay 32-2 and 21-10, Westlakes 21-6, Manning Valley 24-8, Port Stephens 24-4, Maitland U12 24-6, Wyong 15-5
Under-14: Kurri was fourth with two wins. They beat Port Stephens 16-10 and Quirindi 24-11.
Under-15: Kurri Kurri was 10th with two wins. They beat Westlakes 14-9 and Singleton 15-4.
Under 17: Kurri Kurri was third. They beat Nelson Bay 21-12 but there other results were not posted..
Opens: Kurri Kurri failed to win a game in a strong section.
At the state senior titles, Maitland hosts Opens Division 1, 17 and 15s Division 1 and 2 and Open Men's Division 1 and 2. Newcastle hosts Opens Division 2 and 3 and 17s and 15s Division 3 and 4.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.