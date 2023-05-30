The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
Photos

Success for Cessnock and Kurri Kurri at netball carnival | Gallery

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated May 31 2023 - 8:34am, first published 7:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kurri Kurri under-13's wing attack looks to pass a ball as a Maitland player defends. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
Kurri Kurri under-13's wing attack looks to pass a ball as a Maitland player defends. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

Kurri Kurri and Cessnock netball teams had some resounding success particularly in the junior ranks at the Maitland representative netball carnival at Maitland on Sunday, May 28.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.