Cessnock sisters Bronte and Matilda Gibson have combined two of their passions - dance and charity to raise money for an important cause.
The sisters danced 900 hours for the Dance for Sick Kids for the Ronald McDonald House and raised $2000 to go towards families with sick and injured children who travel from all over Australia for life-saving treatment.
Bronte and Matilda's mum Mellissa Gibson said the reason the girls chose Dance for Sick Kids is because of their love for dance and helping others.
"They love to dance but they also wanted to give back," she said.
"We also have family friends who have used the Ronald McDonald house services, as well as our own personal experience."
The Gibson family experienced first-hand the importance of the Ronald McDonald House when Bronte was three-years-old.
"Bronte broke her femur and was in the hospital for several weeks," Mrs Gibson said.
"The Ronald McDonald house assisted our family with meals, washing, and hot showers with their facilities on site."
Dance for Sick Kids was held during National Families Week (May 15-21) and encouraged people of all ages and abilities to sign-up for a 7-day dance challenge.
The campaign was first launched in 2020 and it aims to raise spirits as well as provide critical funds for one of Australia's most trusted children's charities.
Both Bronte and Matilda have been dancing from a young age and started their dancing journey at Kirsty Gunther Academy of Dance at the age of two and a half before joining MJs Dance last year.
Bronte, 10 and Matilda, 12 are also a part of the Newcastle Knights Sparkle Squad Dance Group, which they joined in 2020.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
