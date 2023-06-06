The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Unlocking the Past: Billy Booth will get ya!

By Kimberly O'Sullivan
Updated June 6 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNLOCKING THE PAST: Pictured, James William Booth. Known to all in the Cessnock region as Billy Booth. Picture supplied
UNLOCKING THE PAST: Pictured, James William Booth. Known to all in the Cessnock region as Billy Booth. Picture supplied

In Cessnock there has been no more legendary crime and policing figure than James William Booth, known to all as Billy Booth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.