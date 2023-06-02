The Advertiser - Cessnock
Car batteries have already caused Hunter Resource Recovery four truck fires this year

June 2 2023 - 2:00pm
Hunter Resource Recovery staff Chris Lewis and Kailan OConnor at the Bulwer Street, Maitland office. Picture by Marina Neil.
Incorrect recycling by some Lower Hunter residents has resulted in four truck fires which could have cost Hunter Resource Recovery (HRR) $1.4 million.

