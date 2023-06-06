The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
What's on

What's on: Your guide to events in Cessnock and surrounds

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated June 6 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BBQ: Smoke in Broke returns this June long weekend, featuring a number of sizzling hot events all weekend long. Picture supplied
BBQ: Smoke in Broke returns this June long weekend, featuring a number of sizzling hot events all weekend long. Picture supplied

SMOKE IN BROKE

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.