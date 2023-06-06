Indulge in a weekend of food, wine and culture at the Mini 'Taste of Wollombi' Festival. This year's festival is part of the Hunter Valley Wine and Food festival, which offers a unique opportunity to experience the best of Wollombi's local produce, wines and culinary delights. Kicking off on June 8, there will be experiences up until June 12. Some of the highlights of the festival include a picnic by lantern light at Wollombi Tavern and a three-course Indian feast at the Myrtle and Stone restaurant. For more information visit, https://www.visitwollombi.com.au/mini-taste-of-wollombi-festival-08-12-june/.