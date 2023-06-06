SMOKE IN BROKE
1273 MILBRODALE ROAD, BROKE
Smoke in Broke BBQ Festival is back for another weekend of BBQ, beer, wine, live music, tastings, and more on June 10 and 11. The event also includes both an Australasian Barbecue Alliance and a Steak Cook off Association sanctioned competitions. Tickets are available for either the Saturday or Sunday, and limited weekend passes are also available. To purchase tickets visit, https://www.smokeinbroke.com.au/.
FREE BREAKFAST AND LUNCH
UNITING CHURCH HALL, CESSNOCK
The Rotary Club of Cessnock will be offering a free continental breakfast service for those in need. Starting on Wednesday, June 7 volunteers will be providing toast, crumpets, juice, coffee, jams and more from 8.30am until 10am. A lunch service will follow from 10:30 am until 1.30pm. The lunch service this week includes curried sausages and veg or a bacon and egg burger.
CENTRAL RFB CAR WASH
SOUTH AVENUE, CESSNOCK
Central RFB will hold its monthly community car wash on Saturday, June 10. Kicking off at 8.30am until 2.30pm, the team of volunteer firefighters will be raising money for much needed supplies and are charging $10 per car. There will also be gramma pies and slices for sale on the day.
MINI 'TASTE OF WOLLOMBI' FESTIVAL
WOLLOMBI VALLEY
Indulge in a weekend of food, wine and culture at the Mini 'Taste of Wollombi' Festival. This year's festival is part of the Hunter Valley Wine and Food festival, which offers a unique opportunity to experience the best of Wollombi's local produce, wines and culinary delights. Kicking off on June 8, there will be experiences up until June 12. Some of the highlights of the festival include a picnic by lantern light at Wollombi Tavern and a three-course Indian feast at the Myrtle and Stone restaurant. For more information visit, https://www.visitwollombi.com.au/mini-taste-of-wollombi-festival-08-12-june/.
Have an event coming up? We love hearing from the community. Email your news or events to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au
In other news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.