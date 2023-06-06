Cessnock City Council, alongside members of the community celebrated the reopening of Oakey Creek Road at Pokolbin on Wednesday, May 31.
The successful completion of a five-month and $2 million program of road works is now ready to welcome residents, visitors, and businesses once again.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal said investment in road infrastructure is critical to support the region's growing tourism, hospitality and wine making industries, and residents.
"The revitalisation of Oakey Creek Road is a significant milestone for our community," Cr Suvaal said.
"Oakey Creek Road serves as a vital link and gateway to Pokolbin and neighbouring areas, providing easy access to our renowned wineries, accommodation, and attractions."
Cr Suvaal said council would like to express its gratitude to the community for their patience during the road's closure.
"The council also acknowledges the efforts of the project team and contractors involved in completing these fantastic works," he said.
The scope of works for the project included key safety features such as widened road shoulders, reduced batters, drainage channels, a major culvert extension, safety barriers, signage, line marking and a new wearing course to a 1.1km section of the road.
As Oakey Creek Road reopens, Council urges all motorists to observe speed limits and adhere to road rules, ensuring the safety of everyone on the road.
Council staff will continue to monitor the road to ensure ongoing maintenance and address any concerns promptly.
This project received funding from the NSW State Government's Safer Roads Program.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
