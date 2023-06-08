A new addition to Kurri Kurri High School is adding plenty of colour to the campus and has helped cement the town as the mural capital of the Hunter.
A striking hand-painted mural has been unveiled at the school - Kurri Kurri's 65th mural.
Designed by local street artist and large scale muralist Jordan Lucky, the aim of the mural was to reflect positivity and vibrancy.
"It's important for young minds to be in an environment that's colourful," he said.
The mural features a number of native birds, including the kookaburra, the eastern rosella and the crimson rosella.
"The Kookaburra is Kurri Kurri's mural emblem and it had to be included I've heard," Lucky said.
Kurri Kurri High School principal Alan Hope said the school is blown away at the final result.
"I think the mural has exceeded our expectations," he said.
"We knew Jordan's work and we wanted a kookaburra but as for the rest of it we just said make it look amazing."
Mr Hope said the reactions from the staff, parents and students was just amazement.
"For us, it was about beautifying our campus and Jordan has done a fantastic job, it certainly has a wow factor," he said.
The mural is located on the wall outside the high school's gym and Mr Hope said it's an area all the students use.
"We're the only high school in the town and we wanted to make the kids in the school feel a part of the community," he said.
"The mural makes the school feel even more a part of the community."
Treasurer for Towns with Heart Michael Forward visited the school this week to take a look at the town's latest mural and said the mural is spectacular.
"Every mural in town has a kookaburra. It's just like being a local, a kookaburra is a local," he said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
