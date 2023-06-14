Cessnock pharmacists fear the Federal Government's plan to introduce 60-day prescriptions, saying it will lead to critical supply shortages.
They also fear the plan will cripple their industry with job losses.
Pharmacist and business partner at Cessnock Pharmacies Katie Carney said the 60-day dispensing means patients can buy two months worth of medicine for the price of a single prescription.
"It sounds wonderful and it is but it's only some medications so some patients won't be getting benefit," she said.
"The estimate is that 1.8 million people Australia wide can benefit but the rest of the patients may suffer just because things may have to change within community pharmacies."
Once fully implemented, the 60-day prescribing policy will provide doctors with the option to prescribe a two-month supply of more than 320 medicines on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) to Australians.
The current dispensing limit is for a one-month supply only.
In his announcement on April 26, Health Minister Mark Butler said from September 1, general patients will save up to $180 per year if their medicine is eligible for 60-day dispensing, and concession card holders will save up to $43.80 a year per medicine.
Pharmacist and business partner at Cessnock Pharmacies Tim Murray said they are big fans of patients paying less for medicines but that the policy needs to be equitable for all people.
"It will improve over time but right now the shortages of medicines will become catastrophe," he said.
"During COVID we worked really hard to manage the shortage but I don't know how we're going to do that this time."
Ms Carney said some of the medications most affected will include some for cardiovascular, diabetes, and some antidepressants.
Ms Carney said studies have shown that the more medicines people have in their home the more risk there is for medication mishap.
"We've got both ends of the scale, we've got patients who have a condition and can't be treated correctly because they can't get their medication and then we've got people with excess medication," she said.
Mr Murray said one of the liquid penicillin prescriptions for infants is unavailable until December.
"There is an alternative but it's a different strength so people can get confused," he said.
He said another example is blood thinning medications.
"Warfarin has been the standard for years and years but there is currently one strength unavailable," he said.
"Instead of your one tablet, you're taking three."
Another fear for the pharmacy is having to make hard decisions to maintain their profitability.
"There are only a few things we can do. We could decreasing our services, the hours we open or decrease staff," Mr Murray said.
"We offer free delivery at the moment but we won't be able to give free delivery in the future so it's the most vulnerable in the community who will be at an disadvantage."
Ms Carney added the Cessnock Day Night Pharmacy is open 8am to 8pm seven days a week.
"We see a lot of acute presentations after the doctors are closed because they don't know where to go. So if we have to potentially cut back to shorter hours, we don't know what that will mean for the community," she said.
Mr Murray said Member for Hunter Dan Repacholi has been very supportive of their concerns.
"Dan also doesn't want to see job losses or for the health in the community to be worse off," he said.
Visit, https://medicineshortages.com.au/home/ if you wish to sign the petition to end prescription medicine shortages and the introduction of 60-day dispensing.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.