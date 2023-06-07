Seven time ARIA award winning artist David Bridie will bring his intimate show live to the stage at Qirkz in the Hunter (Hotel Denman), on Saturday, June 10.
Performing live is Bridie's first love, and his national tour will feature a number of his works over a career spanning more than 35 years.
Live on stage at Qirkz, Bridie will perform at the piano and will be joined by guitarist Rosie Excess.
A founding member and songwriter of critically acclaimed musical groups Not Drowning Waving and My Friend The Chocolate Cake, Bridie has also maintained a substantial career as a solo artist and has released six albums so far.
His latest collaborative spoken word and music record, 'It's been a while since our last correspondence' was released independently on Thursday, June 1.
As a producer Bridie has also worked with Christine Anu on her debut album "Stylin Up", as well as Archie Roach on his acclaimed "Jamu Dreaming" record as well as projects with Frank Yamma, Telek and many others.
Doors to Bridie's Abermain show will open at 7pm for an 8pm show. There are also ticket options for dinner and a show, which includes a three-course meal.
To purchase tickets, visit: https://www.stickytickets.com.au/hvtxh/david_bridie.aspx
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
