International singer Peter Byrne is bringing his award winning tribute act to Neil Diamond to the PACC stage this weekend

By Laura Rumbel
Updated June 8 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 3:30pm
FOREVER DIAMOND: International singer Peter Byrne is bringing his award winning tribute act to Neil Diamond to the PACC stage this weekend. Picture supplied
International singer and entertainer Peter Byrne and his award winning international production Forever Diamond will hit the stage at Performing Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC) on Sunday, June 11.

