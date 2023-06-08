International singer and entertainer Peter Byrne and his award winning international production Forever Diamond will hit the stage at Performing Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC) on Sunday, June 11.
One of Australia's most talented and versatile entertainers, Byrne will bring the best of Neil Diamond's greatest hits spanning over three decades, in an uncanny portrayal that has to be seen to be believed.
Sweet Caroline, Cherry Cherry, Beautiful Noise, Holly Holly, Solitary Man and many more hits will be enjoyed by all in the audience for an afternoon which will pay tribute to rock n roll hall of fame Neil Diamond.
Irishman Byrne's singing voice has an eerie likeness to the megastar, as well as his on stage presence, which is a relentless pursuit to raise his Diamond act to a level that the man himself would endorse.
The international show is believed to be the best tribute show to Neil Diamond and it is a show not to be missed.
Tickets are on sale for the 2pm show on June 11 and can be purchased at the PACC Box Office, by phone on 02 4993 4266 or online at mypacc.com.au.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
