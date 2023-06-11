Cessnock have made a tremendous start to the NSW Netball State Senior Titles with the U-15s sitting second in Division 3 and the U-17s third in a highly competitive Division 2 at the midway point of the tournament.
The Open team is sixth in Opens Division 3 with three wins and four losses at the tournament which is being hosted by Maitland and Newcastle.
The U-17s are flying high with seven wins and two losses, to sit only behind the unbeaten Wagga Wagga and Nambucca Valley who have eight wins.
Cessnock have accounted for Southern Highlands, Tamworth, Bathurst and Barellan in one goal thrillers, Blue Mountains, Charlestown and Coffs Harbour. They had a one goal loss to Callaghan District and were beaten 21-14 by Wagga Wagga.
Maitland are 12th in the division with four wins and a draw.
Maitland and Cessnock meet in the U-17 local derby on Monday at 11am.
Cessnock have lost just one game in U-15 Division 3 to sit second behind the undefeated Scone and District.
They have wins against Ballina, Coffs Harbour, Eurobodalla, Grafton, Great Lakes, Griffith and Lismore. They lost by one goal to to Kiama.
Kurri Kurri are unbeaten to sit on top of the U-15 Division 4 by percentage from Inverell. Both teams have won eight from eight games to date.
Kurri's U-17 are fourth in Division 3 with seven wins and two losses, while the Open Division 2 team hasyet to open their account.
In Open Men Division 2, Kurri Kurri are fifth with four wins and six losses.
Play continues at Maitland and Newcastle on Sunday and Monday.
