Vincent Street vying for honours in Perfect Plate competition Advertising Feature

The search is on for the best club meal in NSW with the annual Your Local Club Perfect Plate competition under way.

Cessnock Hospitality Group venue Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar is among 130-plus clubs vying for the Perfect Plate title in the competition's third year.

Created by head chef Shaun Simons, Vincent Street's Perfect Plate dish is Confit Duck Maryland, accompanied with duck fat-roasted kipfler potatoes, wilted spinach, green beans and a blackberry and port sauce.

The competition opened on May 30 and the dish has been a hit with Vincent Street diners, with 'perfectly cooked', 'amazing' and 'excellent' among the comments received.

"We have had only positive feedback from everyone that has tried our Perfect Plate entry," venue manager Anna Hayes said.

"I am proud to say Shaun our head chef has really put his mark on this dish. This is one dish you don't want to miss out on trying."

The Perfect Plate promotion runs until July 9. Diners are encouraged to vote for their favourite dish via QR code or paper form at the venue. There are great prizes up for grabs for voters, including dining vouchers daily and a foodie getaway for two valued at $3500.

Winners will be announced in 13 regions, based on patron ratings, and there will also be three statewide winners in the small, medium and large club categories.

Celebrity chefs Matt Moran and Courtney Roulston - who both started their careers in clubs - are the ambassadors for this year's Perfect Plate competition and have embarked on a road trip around NSW to taste what's on offer.

ClubsNSW acting CEO Sallianne Faulkner said the Perfect Plate Awards are designed to showcase the incredible quality and diversity of food on offer in NSW clubs. "Matt Moran and Courtney Roulston are perfect ambassadors for this competition," she said.

For more information, visit perfectplate.com.au.

Degustation dinner



Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar will host another of its popular degustation dinners on Tuesday, June 20.

The five-course dinner will be paired with wines from John Wallace Wines, with winemaker Richard Done as guest speaker on the night. Tickets are $99 and bookings are essential. Phone 4005 6766 or email reception@vincentstreet.com.au.

I am proud to say Shaun our head chef has really put his mark on this dish. - Anna Hayes, venue manager

Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar head chef Shaun Simons with the clubs Perfect Plate 2023 competition dish, the Confit Duck Maryland. Picture supplied