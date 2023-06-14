The Black Summer 2019/20 bush fire crisis took the lives of 26 people, a number which would have been much higher if not for the bravery of 57 Lower Hunter firefighters.
The 57 firefighters were awarded National Emergency Medals in recognition of their efforts over at least five days of the disaster, which saw 11,774 fires fought across 5.5 million hectares.
Thousands of homes were destroyed along with scores of wildlife lost to the fires, however the efforts of firefighters saved countless lives as well as an estimated 14,500 homes.
FRNSW firefighters, from a range of fire stations across the Metropolitan North 3 region attended the Fire and Rescue NSW award function on June 8 at Cessnock Leagues Club.
Fire and Rescue Cessnock Deputy Captain Greg McLoughney also received the National Medal 1st Clasp representing 25 years of service in the brigade.
His son, Nathan McLoughney also received the Long Service Good Conduct Medal representing 10 years of service in the brigade.
In addition, seven firefighters, including Zone Commander Superintendent Garry Tye, received the National Medal for dedication to duty and long service.
Superintendent Tye acknowledged the retirement of 11 firefighters and thanked them for their service.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
