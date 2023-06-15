Cessnock-Bellbird Uniting Church welcomes the community for a seniors showcase of available services. There will be manned display booths with 24 participating groups presenting their services to seniors, including healthcare, clubs to join and more. The display booths will be located both at the Uniting Church and the adjacent hall between 2pm to 5pm on Friday, June 16. Seminar information presentations will also be held throughout the afternoon. Afternoon tea will be available.