COMMUNITY DAY
HUNTER VALLEY WILDLIFE PARK
Hunter Valley Wildlife Park is hosting its first community day on Sunday, June 18. A fun day out for the whole family to enjoy, the park will be opening its doors at a bargain price. For $15 per person, visitors can experience the park's diverse animal exhibits and expansive grounds. Bookings are highly recommended. For more information, head to https://www.huntervalleyzoo.com.au/community/
FREE FILM NIGHT
PERFORMING ARTS CULTURE CESSNOCK
Community members are invited to attend a free screening of the award-winning documentary, Together We Grow, at Performing Arts Culture Cessnock on Thursday, June 22. Together We Grow is a documentary that tells the story of a hub helping to build resilience in its local community by growing, repairing and sharing. Finger food will be served from 5pm, with the documentary screening to begin at 5:45pm. For more information and to book your ticket, visit: https://cpac.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/109520
NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH MEETING
161 VINCENT STREET CESSNOCK
A small group of community members are wanting to launch a neighbourhood watch group, with the hopes of reducing crime in Cessnock. Their inaugural meeting will be held on Sunday, June 18 at the CWA Hall (161 Vincent Street, Cessnock) from 2pm to 3.30pm. The group hopes to bring together people who are prepared to look out for their neighbours.
SENIORS SHOWCASE
CESSNOCK UNITING CHURCH
Cessnock-Bellbird Uniting Church welcomes the community for a seniors showcase of available services. There will be manned display booths with 24 participating groups presenting their services to seniors, including healthcare, clubs to join and more. The display booths will be located both at the Uniting Church and the adjacent hall between 2pm to 5pm on Friday, June 16. Seminar information presentations will also be held throughout the afternoon. Afternoon tea will be available.
LIVE MUSIC
VINCENT ST KITCHEN AND BAR
Cessnock-raised singer Finnian Johnson will perform at Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar on Friday, June 16. Taking to the stage at 7.30pm, Finnian will kick off the weekend of live music. On Saturday, June 17, guitar based duo Redline will perform everything from '60s to top 40 hits and will kick off at 7.30pm. Jai Maree will round out the weekend of live music on Sunday, June 18 and will kick off at 12.30pm.
Have an event coming up? We love hearing from the community. Email your news or events to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au
In other news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.