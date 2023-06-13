Owner of Australia's largest collection of Royal Family memorabilia Jan Hugo opened her Nulkaba home for a morning of British royalty to mark King Charles' birthday.
Mrs Hugo hosted the Abermain View Club for a morning of tea, cake and of course a tour of her home which hardly has a square foot untouched by the British royal family.
For the past 10 or so years, Mrs Hugo has held an event to celebrate the Queen's birthday and wanted to commemorate King Charles' first birthday as the new Monarch.
"I thought it was a special day considering it is King Charles' first official birthday so we had to do something," she said.
Her granddaughter Georgia Radnidge who is six-years-old also joined in on the royal fun and was dressed like a royal Princess.
Abermain View Club member Sharon Burke who had never seen Mrs Hugo's collection in person before said she was in awe.
"It's beyond what I was expecting and the whole experience was lovely," she said.
Mrs Hugo's collection started in 1981 with a coin to commemorate Charles and Diana's engagement and soon enough she had a room full of Diana memorabilia.
Her collection continues to grow, especially after her recent trip to the United Kingdom for King Charles' coronation in May.
The new additions include a coronation champagne bottle which Mrs Hugo said is going to be very special for a long time.
"I've also got a beautiful teddy bear coming from the Palace and this is a limited edition one," she said.
In other news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.