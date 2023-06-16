Cessnock City Council has teamed up with UpCycle Newcastle to host a clothing repair cafe and floor cushion workshop.
The workshop is part of council's Less is More campaign, and is suitable for residents looking to reuse or recycle, rather than sending items to landfill.
Facilitated by UpCycle Newcastle, the workshop will consist of demonstrations, discussions and hands-on activities, including filling a pre-made floor cushion with 5 kilograms of provided textiles.
There will also be a workshop in making t-shirt tug toys. A skilled seamstress will also be available to make repairs and minor alterations to attendees clothing.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said it was fantastic to see events such as these happening in the local area.
"Being able to take well-loved items of clothing or fabric and turn them into something new is a great skill," Cr Suvaal said.
"The Less is More program is designed to equip local residents with the tools they need to think more ecologically which not only benefits our LGA, but helps save money."
Cr Suvaal encourages anyone who is interested in attending to come along and join in.
The workshop will take place on Saturday, July 8 from 10:30am to 1pm at Kearsley Community Hall.
To book a place at the upcoming event, visit https://www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/repair-cafe
