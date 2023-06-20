About 200 local jobs are set to be created with the development of three fast-food outlets and a convenience store at Huntlee.
McDonald's, Subway, 7-Eleven and Domino's will soon join a growing number of businesses who call the booming town of Huntlee home.
Central Coast-based developer group Stevens Group has started construction and is carrying out preliminary civil works on the Wine Country Drive site.
Stevens Group development manager Josh Harrod said the tenants for stage one have been locked in.
He said stage two of the project has approval for another drive-thru food outlet.
"We are already working on stage two but we haven't locked in a tenant yet," he said.
"We're talking to a couple of major operators at the moment, which hopefully in the next month or so we'll be able to lock something away."
Huntlee already has a KFC which opened in August, 2022.
Mr Harrod said the project will bring approximately 200 local jobs to the township of Huntlee and surrounds.
"We're expecting that there will be ongoing employment in full-time, part-time and casual positions," he said.
Stage one of the project which includes McDonald's, 7-Eleven, Domino's and Subway is expected to be operational by January, 2024.
Mr Harrod said stage two will follow close behind.
"It'll be there ready to build on once we have agreed terms on the lease," he said.
A spokesperson for Cessnock City Council said council can confirm a development application was approved for the site in late 2021.
The spokesperson said: "the interest of commercial operators in the area reflects increased demand from a growing community, while providing local jobs, hospitality and convenience".
Mr Harrod said the total cost of the project is approximately $14 million for both stages of the development.
In other news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.