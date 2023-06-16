The Sunshine Club will hit the stage at Performing Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC) for one night only on Tuesday, August 29 at 7.30pm.
Written and directed by Noonuccal Nuugi man Wesley Enoch AM, the sunshine club is a captivating musical play, set to dazzle the audience with its energetic performances and engaging story line.
Across a two-hour run time, the production showcases the talents of both emerging and established First Nations artists.
The production tells the tale of Frank Doyle, an Aboriginal serviceman who has come home from World War II to find that, although the wider world may have changed, attitudes back home in Brisbane are still the same.
Filled with a defiant energy and ambition for a better life, Frank starts the Sunshine Club, a place where people of all backgrounds can come together and dance.
The production boasts an exceptionally talented cast of 11 performers who bring their unique voices and experiences to the stage.
Attendees can enjoy an array of music styles, with 28 original songs composed by John Rodgers.
Backed by a five-piece live band, the musical numbers come alive, immersing the audience in a rich tapestry of sound and emotion.
The Sunshine Club promises to be an unforgettable night of theatre and music that will leave audiences uplifted and inspired.
Tickets are on sale at the PACC Box Office, by phone on 02 4993 4266 or online at mypacc.com.au.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
