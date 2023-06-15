Australia's Queen of Gypsy Soul, Nadya Golski is bringing a night of French favourites to the stage at Qirkz in the Hunter (Hotel Denman) on Saturday, June 17.
An evening of French, tango and classics will be enjoyed by audience members who will hear Nadya's 101 Candles perform French favourites, including Edith Piaf.
Singing jazzy interpretations of Edith Piaf with an all star band from Sydney, Nadya will be joined by Leonid Beshlei on accordion and saxophone, John Maddox on acoustic bass, and Julian Van Leer on guitar.
With many years in the spotlight, Nadya has performed in major venues in Australia, Europe and the South Pacific Island.
She sings everything from French Chanson to gypsy music, adding a twist to her performances by singing in different languages.
Nadya said her Edith Piaf project reflects her experience of living abroad in Paris. The show is a must-see for lovers of Piaf and French Chanson.
Doors will open at 7pm for an 8pm show. There is also a ticket option for dinner and a show.
To purchase your tickets, head to the Sticky Tickets website, https://www.stickytickets.com.au/t319t/nadya_sings_edith_piaf.aspx
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
