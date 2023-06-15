The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
What's on

An evening of French music to intrigue at Qirkz in the Hunter

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated June 15 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's Queen of Gypsy Soul, Nadya Golski is bringing a night of French favourites to Qirkz in the Hunter on June 17. Picture supplied
Australia's Queen of Gypsy Soul, Nadya Golski is bringing a night of French favourites to Qirkz in the Hunter on June 17. Picture supplied

Australia's Queen of Gypsy Soul, Nadya Golski is bringing a night of French favourites to the stage at Qirkz in the Hunter (Hotel Denman) on Saturday, June 17.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.