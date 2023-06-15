Grief has washed over the Hunter and the community is reminded help is on hand to support people affected by the Greta bus crash.
Lifeline Hunter is ready to support the community through its 13 11 14 crisis support line as well as its free face to face and online counselling service.
Lifeline Hunter CEO Rob Sams said the tragedy of the crash is beyond words.
Mr Sams expressed his deepest sympathies to everyone impacted, especially the newly-weds, the families and loved ones of those who died and to those who were injured.
He also acknowledged the work of first responders who faced a very stressful and distressing scene.
Mr Sams said communities in Singleton, Cessnock and Maitland are tight knit and there would be very few people who have not been touched by the tragedy.
"Lifeline can help those directly affected but also people struggling to support someone who is grieving and those for whom the tragedy has brought up their own experiences of trauma and loss," he said.
"The ripple effect of such tragedies are felt across local communities and across the country,"
Mr Sams said it is important to check in on people who may be impacted.
"Professional support is important but connecting as a community and sitting with people 'in the mud' as they experience grief, loss or distress is equally important," he said.
"Don't underestimate the importance of just listening to and being with people."
To book a counselling appointment phone 1300 152 854 or visit, www.lifelinehunter.org.au/counselling.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
