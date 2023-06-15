The Advertiser - Cessnock
Community mourns horrific Greta bus crash: support available

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
June 16 2023 - 8:00am
SUPPORT: Lifeline Hunter CEO Rob Sams on the Lifeline phones. Picture supplied
Grief has washed over the Hunter and the community is reminded help is on hand to support people affected by the Greta bus crash.

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

