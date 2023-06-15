It was a poignant and touching moment at the site of the Greta bus tragedy on Thursday morning when staff from Pacific National's Greta Train Maintenance Facility paid their respects.
The Greta facility is just a stone's throw from where the bus rolled on Sunday night, killing 10 people and injuring 21 others on their return to Singleton from a wedding at Lovedale.
Some of Pacific National's 200 employees based at Greta, had a close personal connection to those who lost their lives in the accident.
Pacific National's Hunter Valley regional manager Slade Billot said employees wanted to offer their condolences and give support to the families of those who lost loved ones.
They also wanted to show their support to the wider community affected by the tragedy.
"We do feel a connection and we wanted to pay our respects," Mr Billot said.
"This is very close to home for a lot of our drivers - some associated with those who were killed," he said.
Pacific National's head of coal NSW and Queensland Brendan Sellens, Pacific National's head of planning Robert Jarvis, Greta supervisors and maintenance personnel attended the site on Thursday morning to place a wreath at the temporary memorial.
Pacific National is offering mental health support for its workers in the wake of the tragedy.
"The accident scene is on a route our drivers use every day," Mr Billot said.
"It leads to the access point for our depot which is used by a lot of our employees."
He said some train crews heading back to Greta by road from jobs, have stopped at the memorial to also pay their respects.
