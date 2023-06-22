The Lions Club of Cessnock reached a milestone few can boast about - over 70 years of achievements and friendships within their tight-knit club.
Over 70 Lions members from throughout the Lions District gathered at East Cessnock Bowling Club on May 20 to celebrate the milestone event.
The fledgling Lions Club of Cessnock was formed in 1953, the 15th club formed in Australia. Seventy years on, and the Lions Club of Cessnock is still going strong.
In the earliest decades, the club actively participated in local hands-on service projects including, painting various community buildings, developing facilities at Bimbadeen lookout and conducting eyesight tests.
The Lions Club of Cessnock also played an important role in organising community events, such as car rallies and motorcycle carnivals.
The club also began actively supporting the youth in the 1960's and to this day has continued running the annual Youth of the Year, a high school Leo Club and more recently an over 18's community Leo Club.
Today, the Lions Club of Cessnock continues with many activities which were first started many decades ago, including Adopt-A-Road cleanups, 'Sports Player of the Future' trophies and Bunnings sausage sizzles.
Lions Member for 47 years, Alan McKim said it's great to be a Lion and to celebrate many years of friendship.
"It was so special to be able to reminisce," he said.
"The thing about Lions is the friendships you develop in the organisation and within the town is great."
Mr McKim said if you're community minded and want to help people, the Lions Club is a great way to be able to do that.
"You're amongst other people with similar mindsets and you're able to achieve things together that you couldn't achieve by yourself," he said.
Over the years, there have been many changes and Mr McKim said the biggest change was inviting some ladies to join the club in late 2022.
"We currently have a membership of 27 women," he said.
Mr McKim said the Lions Club of Cessnock looks forward to growing their local community services in the coming years.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
