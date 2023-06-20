Honouring First Nations Elders during NAIDOC WEEK 2023 Advertising Feature

Artist: Bobbi Lockyer

Cessnock City Council has a jam-packed diary planned for national NAIDOC Week (July 2-9), which this year celebrates First Nations Elders.



The key event will be an inspiring evening with Aunty Michelle Napanangka Earl on Thursday, July 6. She is a proud Wonnarua woman with a personal connection to the Hunter Valley who respectfully teaches and celebrates the traditional Aboriginal cultural heritage of the communities that reside across the valley; 5.30pm-6.30pm, Cessnock library.

Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal said this year's theme, 'For Our Elders', encouraged us to acknowledge and respect the knowledge and wisdom of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders.

"During NAIDOC Week 2023, we will celebrate and honour the Elders who have guided us, preserved culture and paved the way for future generations," Cr Suvaal said.



"They are the living treasures of our community."

Cessnock City Council has compiled a program of events to help local residents get involved in this year's NAIDOC celebrations.

From July 2, Little Yengo Gallery in the beautiful Wollombi Valley will showcase the works of Aboriginal artists. Artworks and giftware will be for sale on weekends, 10am-4pm.



From July 3-8, there will be native plant giveaways at Cessnock and Kurri Kurri libraries, and free NAIDOC themed take-home art packs for young people aged 11-17 will be available on July 3, 10am to 1pm, at the Cessnock Youth Centre, 49D Aberdare Road, Aberdare. Limited packs available so secure yours by visiting eventbrite.com/e/winter-school-holidays-takehome-naidoc-art-pack-tickets-658101518357.

Barkuma's NAIDOC Family Fun Day on Tuesday, July 4 will feature free activities, rides and entertainment for all ages. Food and drinks available for purchase; 10am-2pm, at Binarri Jinama-Gu, 1075 Old Maitland Road, Sawyers Gully.



Free NAIDOC Week Storytime is at Cessnock library, 10am-11am, on July 4 and at Kurri Kurri library on Wednesday, July 5, 10am-11am. Free films will be screened at the Performing Arts Culture Cessnock: Top End Wedding on July 5, 11am, and Teach a Man to Fish on July 6, 11am.