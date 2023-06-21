Relive all of the Beatles classic hits in one sensational two hour concert experience presented by the world's premier 'Beatles' band, the Beatle Boys. The Beatle Boys will transport the Performing Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC) audience back to the days when the Beatles dominated the music charts on Friday, June 30. The audience can expect to sing along to Can't buy me love, Yesterday, Hey Jude, Let It Be and many more. Tickets are on sale at the PACC Box Office, by phone on 02 4993 4266 or online at mypacc.com.au

