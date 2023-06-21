HUNTER VALLEY WINE AND BEER FESTIVAL
RYDGES RESORT HUNTER VALLEY
The Hunter Valley Wine and Beer Festival will bring 54 of the Valley's best wineries and brewers, along with quality dining and entertainment to Rydges Resort Hunter Valley on Saturday, June 24. There will be live entertainment throughout the day and a variety of activities including train rides and a jumping castle for the kids. The festival will run from 11am to 5pm. General Admission tickets are available for $15pp ($25pp on the day) through Moshtix. Children have free access to the event when accompanying parents.
GUIDED WALK
NORTH ROTHBURY
The North Rothbury bushcare group is hosting a guided walk and talk by local expects in the North Rothbury area on Saturday, June 24. The guided walk will start at 9am and go until 11.30am and morning tea will be provided. Attendees will learn about how the endangered North Rothbury Persoonia and its habitat is being protected and how you can get involved in local conservation projects. The address will be provided upon registration. To register contact Margaret on 0428 963 678 or Eva on 0447 770 607.
THE BEATLES 50 YEARS ON
PERFORMING ARTS CULTURE CESSNOCK
Relive all of the Beatles classic hits in one sensational two hour concert experience presented by the world's premier 'Beatles' band, the Beatle Boys. The Beatle Boys will transport the Performing Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC) audience back to the days when the Beatles dominated the music charts on Friday, June 30. The audience can expect to sing along to Can't buy me love, Yesterday, Hey Jude, Let It Be and many more. Tickets are on sale at the PACC Box Office, by phone on 02 4993 4266 or online at mypacc.com.au
SCONE TIME
MARTHAVILLE
Scone Time by Rotary at held at Marthaville (200 Wollombi Road) every Friday from 10am to noon, with free scones, tea, coffee and hot chocolate on offer. Large groups are advised to book in advance for Scone Time. Call Vicki on 0418 250 887.
SNOW TIME IN THE GARDENS
HUNTER VALLEY GARDENS
Hunter Valley Gardens' coolest event of the year, Snow Time in the Gardens, kicks off this Saturday. The gardens will be transformed into a winter wonderland for the month-long spectacle. This year's attractions include a mega snow pit, ice toboggan, ice skating rink, amusement rides and roving performers. Snow Time in the Garden runs daily from 9.30am to 4.30pm until Sunday, July 23. For more information and tickets, visit huntervalleygardens.com.au.
Have an event coming up? We love hearing from the community. Email your news or events to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au
In other news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.