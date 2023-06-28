Award for Hunter Local Land Services for careers program Advertising Feature

The Hunter Local Land Services Aboriginal Communities Engagement Program was recognised in Coffs Harbour recently at the Department of Regional NSW Staff Awards, with the team winning the Aboriginal Outcomes Award.

The award was in recognition of the wonderful contribution the program delivers in enabling ongoing cultural, community and environmental outcomes for the Hunter region.

Through the leadership and contributions of the Hunter Local Land Services Aboriginal Community Advisory Group (ACAG), the Hunter Local Land Services team prioritised a career pathway program designed to empower Aboriginal knowledge-holders and Elders to share their cultural knowledge with their community, engage their young people in learning cultural indicators and implementing cultural land management techniques on their own Country and see traditional fire knowledge returned to the Hunter region.

Despite disruptions and COVID challenges, 92 per cent of Aboriginal students graduated from Tocal College with a Certificate III in Conservation Ecosystem Management, specialising in Aboriginal land management after an Australian-first accreditation resulted from a fruitful partnership between Local Land Services, Firesticks Alliance, Tocal College and local Aboriginal Land Councils and Aboriginal Employment Corporations under this program.

Twenty-two students from Aboriginal not-for-profit organisations such as local Aboriginal land councils, Elder groups, Aboriginal employment and training groups from the Hunter and Manning Great Lakes were presented with their graduation certificates recently, overcoming COVID delays and changes to the delivery mode, and smashing the average recognised Vocational Education and Training (VET) completion rates in the process.

The average Certificate III course completion rate hovers around 83 per cent across the board, so to have 22 students out of 24 starters graduate illustrates how keen the students were on a course that was supported by their Elders and Aboriginal Green Team employers, included time on Country, incorporated cultural knowledge sharing and empowered Community.

Students from this graduating group were also part of a parallel training and mentoring program through Firesticks Alliance to become culturally recognised Cultural Fire Practitioners. This group will be formally recognised this October and be able to implement their own cultural burns locally and help mentor future students in the course.

The next phase of the program will include a Certificate IV focused on koala habitat management and enabling Elders to share cultural koala knowledge with their students.

New students will be enrolled into the program to continue building skills, confidence and employment opportunities with the Certificate III in Conservation Ecosystem Management, specialising in Aboriginal land management into the future. The employment outcomes for the students, Hunter Local Land Services and their partners in land management have been outstanding.

Grateful

Hunter Local Land Services Aboriginal Community Officer Toby Whaleboat said the program could not have been developed or proceeded without the support of local Elders and Community, especially allowing the students to work on Country.



"For me, seeing our Aboriginal Community members enrolling in the course, developing their skills to work effectively as part of their Aboriginal Green Team and seeing them excel within the course is so rewarding. To see them graduating in such high numbers is a real credit to them and the course facilitators," Toby said.

"When I was there at the first workshop, some students had questions about the course and their capability to complete it. To see that confidence grow as the course unfolded, here we are one year later and they are walking across that stage and we are celebrating their achievements."

