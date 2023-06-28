The Hunter Local Land Services Aboriginal Communities Engagement Program was recognised in Coffs Harbour recently at the Department of Regional NSW Staff Awards, with the team winning the Aboriginal Outcomes Award.
The award was in recognition of the wonderful contribution the program delivers in enabling ongoing cultural, community and environmental outcomes for the Hunter region.
Through the leadership and contributions of the Hunter Local Land Services Aboriginal Community Advisory Group (ACAG), the Hunter Local Land Services team prioritised a career pathway program designed to empower Aboriginal knowledge-holders and Elders to share their cultural knowledge with their community, engage their young people in learning cultural indicators and implementing cultural land management techniques on their own Country and see traditional fire knowledge returned to the Hunter region.
Despite disruptions and COVID challenges, 92 per cent of Aboriginal students graduated from Tocal College with a Certificate III in Conservation Ecosystem Management, specialising in Aboriginal land management after an Australian-first accreditation resulted from a fruitful partnership between Local Land Services, Firesticks Alliance, Tocal College and local Aboriginal Land Councils and Aboriginal Employment Corporations under this program.
Twenty-two students from Aboriginal not-for-profit organisations such as local Aboriginal land councils, Elder groups, Aboriginal employment and training groups from the Hunter and Manning Great Lakes were presented with their graduation certificates recently, overcoming COVID delays and changes to the delivery mode, and smashing the average recognised Vocational Education and Training (VET) completion rates in the process.
The average Certificate III course completion rate hovers around 83 per cent across the board, so to have 22 students out of 24 starters graduate illustrates how keen the students were on a course that was supported by their Elders and Aboriginal Green Team employers, included time on Country, incorporated cultural knowledge sharing and empowered Community.
Students from this graduating group were also part of a parallel training and mentoring program through Firesticks Alliance to become culturally recognised Cultural Fire Practitioners. This group will be formally recognised this October and be able to implement their own cultural burns locally and help mentor future students in the course.
The next phase of the program will include a Certificate IV focused on koala habitat management and enabling Elders to share cultural koala knowledge with their students.
New students will be enrolled into the program to continue building skills, confidence and employment opportunities with the Certificate III in Conservation Ecosystem Management, specialising in Aboriginal land management into the future. The employment outcomes for the students, Hunter Local Land Services and their partners in land management have been outstanding.
Hunter Local Land Services Aboriginal Community Officer Toby Whaleboat said the program could not have been developed or proceeded without the support of local Elders and Community, especially allowing the students to work on Country.
"For me, seeing our Aboriginal Community members enrolling in the course, developing their skills to work effectively as part of their Aboriginal Green Team and seeing them excel within the course is so rewarding. To see them graduating in such high numbers is a real credit to them and the course facilitators," Toby said.
"When I was there at the first workshop, some students had questions about the course and their capability to complete it. To see that confidence grow as the course unfolded, here we are one year later and they are walking across that stage and we are celebrating their achievements."
This year's theme for National NAIDOC Week is 'For Our Elders'.
Celebrations are held across Australia in the first week of July each year (Sunday to Sunday) to celebrate and recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
NAIDOC initially stood for National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee. Its origins can be traced to the emergence of Aboriginal groups in the 1920s, which sought to increase awareness in the wider community of the status and treatment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians.
Across every generation, First Nations elders have played, and continue to play, an important role and hold a prominent place in communities and families. NAIDOC Week's premiere event is the National NAIDOC Week Awards Ceremony showcasing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander excellence. This year's ceremony takes place Saturday, July 1, in Brisbane.
The 2023 National NAIDOC Lifetime Achievement Award will go to Aunty Dr Naomi Mayers OAM at the awards ceremony. She is a proud Yorta Yorta and Wiradjuri woman, born in 1941 on Erambie Mission, near Cowra, who has dedicated her life to Indigenous health and is a leader in Aboriginal affairs.
Among an impressive list of nominees vying for the National NAIDOC Awards is Professor Kelvin Kong, a Worimi man who grew up on country in Port Stephens. Professor Kong graduated from the University of NSW to become Australia's first Indigenous surgeon.
He now works on Awabakal and Worimi Country and is associated with the University of Newcastle's School of Medicine and Public Health. He is an otolaryngology, head and neck surgeon and a Fellow of the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS). Professor Kong is a nominee in the NAIDOC Person Award category, along with Megan Krakouer and Murrawah Johnson.
The National NAIDOC Female Elder Award nominees are Dr Aunty Bilawara Lee, Aunty Dr Matilda House-Williams and Dr Miriam-Rose Ungunmerr Baumann AM. Male Elder Award nominees include Pastor Dennis Phillip Jetta OAM, Tom Slockee and William Tilmouth.
Ash Gardner, Courtney Burns and Mitchell Harrison-Currie are vying for the Sportsperson Award. For the full list of nominees, visit naidoc.org.au.
Cessnock City Council has a jam-packed diary planned for national NAIDOC Week (July 2-9), which this year celebrates First Nations Elders.
The key event will be an inspiring evening with Aunty Michelle Napanangka Earl on Thursday, July 6. She is a proud Wonnarua woman with a personal connection to the Hunter Valley who respectfully teaches and celebrates the traditional Aboriginal cultural heritage of the communities that reside across the valley; 5.30pm-6.30pm, Cessnock library.
Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal said this year's theme, 'For Our Elders', encouraged us to acknowledge and respect the knowledge and wisdom of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders.
"During NAIDOC Week 2023, we will celebrate and honour the Elders who have guided us, preserved culture and paved the way for future generations," Cr Suvaal said.
"They are the living treasures of our community."
Cessnock City Council has compiled a program of events to help local residents get involved in this year's NAIDOC celebrations.
From July 2, Little Yengo Gallery in the beautiful Wollombi Valley will showcase the works of Aboriginal artists. Artworks and giftware will be for sale on weekends, 10am-4pm.
From July 3-8, there will be native plant giveaways at Cessnock and Kurri Kurri libraries, and free NAIDOC themed take-home art packs for young people aged 11-17 will be available on July 3, 10am to 1pm, at the Cessnock Youth Centre, 49D Aberdare Road, Aberdare. Limited packs available so secure yours by visiting eventbrite.com/e/winter-school-holidays-takehome-naidoc-art-pack-tickets-658101518357.
Barkuma's NAIDOC Family Fun Day on Tuesday, July 4 will feature free activities, rides and entertainment for all ages. Food and drinks available for purchase; 10am-2pm, at Binarri Jinama-Gu, 1075 Old Maitland Road, Sawyers Gully.
Free NAIDOC Week Storytime is at Cessnock library, 10am-11am, on July 4 and at Kurri Kurri library on Wednesday, July 5, 10am-11am. Free films will be screened at the Performing Arts Culture Cessnock: Top End Wedding on July 5, 11am, and Teach a Man to Fish on July 6, 11am.
On Saturday, July 8, the Kiray Putjung Aboriginal Corporation will hold a flag-raising and Welcome to Country ceremony at 10.30am followed by a family fun day at TAFE Park, 1 Darwin Street, Cessnock. There will be weaving workshops, entertainment, Elders marquee and market stalls.