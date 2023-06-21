Future brides of the Hunter Valley could find their dream wedding dress for a bargain price at the Weston Anglican Op Shop's bridal fair sale.
The bridal fair sale will showcase 47 beautifully tailored wedding dresses.
The designer gowns will be selling for prices of $250 and below. Some of the gowns priced down from $3000.
With dresses ranging from size six to 22, the bridal fair will have something to suit all tastes. There will be fitting rooms available on the day.
Wedding accessories, including table decorations, chair covers and formal wear for guests and Mother of the Bride will also be available for a bargain price.
The bridal fair will be held on Saturday, June 24 at St Paul's Anglican Church Hall, Kurri Kurri from 10am to 2pm.
Entry to the bridal fair is $8 and includes a Devonshire tea.
Priest in local ministry Father Carl said as part of their ministry to the community, St Mary's Anglican Church Weston's op shop has provided low cost clothing to the community for over 30 years.
"We are grateful to the community for their continued support and donations," he said.
The Weston op shop is located at 40 Second Street and is open on Thursday and Friday from 9am to 3pm and 9am to 12pm on Saturdays.
In other news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.