Tacos were flying out the door of the Cessnock Taco Bell when the restaurant, the 13th in NSW, opened to the public on Tuesday, June 20.
The world's largest Mexican-inspired chain launched the brand in true Taco Bell style, with taco-inspired merchandise and prizes up for grabs.
Cessnock residents were quick to join in on the Taco Tuesday action and give the town's newest fast food restaurant a try.
The crowd of excited Taco Bell fans queued up for the grand reveal, with the store's first customer cutting the ribbon to open it.
On the menu, customers can enjoy global favourites like the Crunchwrap Supreme, Cheesy Gordita Crunch, Grilled Stuft Burrito and Crunchy Taco Supreme.
Customers can also refresh their drinks with free soft drink refills in the dining room and queue up their favourite songs on the digital jukebox while dining.
The site features a drive thru, three self-service ordering kiosks and will look to launch delivery later in the year.
A Taco Bell spokesperson said the team is excited to bring Taco Bell and their delicious food to the Hunter community.
"We're also proud to have been able to create 60 new jobs for the region," the spokesperson said.
Taco Bell first arrived Down Under in 2017, and has since become an Aussie favourite, serving over 2.5 million customers in NSW.
Its newest store, located in the heart of Cessnock, is the Hunter's second Taco Bell. The Jesmond store opening in 2019.
Features of the Cessnock Taco Bell include:
The team at Taco Bell Cessnock are currently on the lookout for new staff members to join their growing team, with both casual and full time positions available.
Applications are now open on tacobell.com.au
Taco Bell Cessnock is located on Wollombi Road and just off the corner of Allandale road. The store is open seven days a week.
In other news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.