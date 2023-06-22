Cessnock City Council's free mattress drop-off event is returning on Saturday, July 22.
The event will run from 8am to 12pm and will be held at 79 Barton Street, Kurri Kurri (located behind Anytime Fitness).
Cessnock City residents will be able to dispose of up to four mattresses or bases per household, completely free of charge.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal is encouraging residents to add the date to their calendars and take advantage of the mattress drop-off event.
"This popular community event is an excellent opportunity for residents to responsibly dispose of their unwanted mattresses while also ensuring the materials collected can be recycled. And best of all, it's free," Cr Suvaal said.
This event is for Cessnock City Council residents only and proof of address is required via a driver's licence or rates notice. Mattress drop-offs must also be made using a vehicle as there will be no pedestrian access.
Residents unable to attend the drop-off event can bring their mattresses to the Cessnock Waste Management Centre for a disposal fee of $38.
The next mattress drop-off event will take place on Saturday, October 14 (location to be advised).
For more information about the disposal of mattresses or other household waste, please visit: https://www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/Residents/Waste/Disposal-of-other-household-waste
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.