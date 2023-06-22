The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock Council mattress drop-off event returns to Kurri Kurri

Updated June 23 2023 - 8:12am, first published 8:00am
Cessnock City Council's popular mattress drop-off event returns in July. Picture supplied
Cessnock City Council's free mattress drop-off event is returning on Saturday, July 22.

