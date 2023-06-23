Beatles fans can relive all of their classic hits in one sensational two hour concert experience presented by the world's premier 'Beatles' tribute band, the Beatle Boys.
During their show the Beatle Boys will transport the Performing Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC) audience back to the days when the Beatles dominated the music charts.
Musician John Kater who plays the role of Paul McCartney in the Beatle Boys, said they first started the show in 2010.
"We decided to create a show that focused on energy, fun, vibrancy and a total celebration of the Beatles music," he said.
Kater who is a Beatles fan himself, said it's very exciting to go on stage and present the fab four.
"It's an absolute honour to be a part of that," he said.
On this particular tour, the Beatle Boys will focus on all of the number one hits produced by the Beatles.
The audience can expect to sing along to Can't buy me love, Yesterday, Hey Jude, Let It Be and many more of the Beatles biggest hits.
Kater said the audience can reminisce back to the days when they first heard the Beatles.
"Hopefully we can conjure up those memories," he said.
Kater added for the younger members of the audience, the Beatle Boys would like to create new memories for them.
"We'd love to be able to form some new romances with the Beatles and what they were all about," he said.
The Beatles Boy will take to the stage at PACC for one-show only on June 30 at 7.30pm.
Tickets are on sale at the PACC Box Office, by phone on 02 4993 4266 or online at mypacc.com.au
In other news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.