The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Hunter Valley dancers off to international tap championship

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated July 5 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Valley dancers Aluka Joyce (left) and Lexie Egan (right) are heading to the International Dance Organisation's World Tap Dance Championships. Picture supplied
Hunter Valley dancers Aluka Joyce (left) and Lexie Egan (right) are heading to the International Dance Organisation's World Tap Dance Championships. Picture supplied

Two Hunter Valley dancers Aluka Joyce and Lexie Egan will take to the stage at the International Dance Organisation's (IDO) World Tap Dance Championships in Germany this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.