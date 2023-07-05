Two Hunter Valley dancers Aluka Joyce and Lexie Egan will take to the stage at the International Dance Organisation's (IDO) World Tap Dance Championships in Germany this year.
Aluka Joyce (Cessnock) and Lexie Egan (Pokolbin) have been selected in the Sydney-based IDO Australian Dance Team.
One of the youngest dancers in her category, Aluka, 9, will be competing in a solo routine in the children's category (12 years and under) and will be working alongside Sydney dancer Leo Carroll in a duo.
Lexie, 16, will be competing with a solo routine, a duo and a small group performance with other Sydney dancers.
This year's championship will be Lexie's fourth time competing on the international stage and her third time at the IDO World Tap Dance Championships.
Lexie has previously won gold and silver medals in South Africa and a silver medal in Germany in 2017.
She also won a gold medal at the IDO World Dance Festival in South Korea in 2022.
Owner of Cessnock dance school Sloan's Dance Academy, Kelly Sloan Egan is one of the Australian coaches and said it is so exciting to be back on the International Dance Circuit.
"The championships give these young dancers the opportunity to compete at the highest level in the world," she said.
Ms Sloan Egan said the event will represent thousands of dancers from six continents.
"To be part of this and represent Australia is something the dancers will remember forever," she said.
Ms Sloan Egan is herself a qualifed judge for the IDO championships in both Tap and Showdance and judged the event in 2018.
However, she won't be on the judging panel for this year's championships due to being one of the coaches for the Australian squad.
The girls will travel to Germany in September to compete at the prestigious event.
Ms Sloan Egan said in 2024 she hopes to extend the team and offer the opportunity to more Hunter dancers.
"I encourage our local dancers who love this art form to keep training hard," she said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
