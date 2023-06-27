The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
What's on

What's on in Cessnock City and beyond this week: June 28 - July 5

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
June 28 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FAMILY FUN: Hunter Valley Gardens' coolest event of the year, Snow Time in the Gardens is back for another month of winter fun. Picture supplied
FAMILY FUN: Hunter Valley Gardens' coolest event of the year, Snow Time in the Gardens is back for another month of winter fun. Picture supplied

SNOW TIME IN THE GARDENS

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.