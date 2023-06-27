Sydney Hotshots are back to sizzle and seduce for one night only with a brand-new killer show. The hunks are heading to Neath Hotel on Saturday, July 1. The two-hour production is full of high energy and features the perfect mix of dance routines, eye-catching costumes, acrobatics and jaw dropping athletic male physiques. Head to the Eventbrite website to snag your tickets to the ultimate ladies night out.

