SNOW TIME IN THE GARDENS
HUNTER VALLEY GARDENS
Hunter Valley Gardens' coolest event of the year, Snow Time in the Gardens, is back for another month of winter fun. The gardens will be transformed into a winter wonderland for the month-long spectacle. This year's attractions include a mega snow pit, ice toboggan, ice skating rink, amusement rides and roving performers. Snow Time in the Garden runs daily from 9.30am to 4.30pm until Sunday, July 23. For more information and tickets, visit huntervalleygardens.com.au.
SYDNEY HOTSHOTS
NEATH HOTEL
Sydney Hotshots are back to sizzle and seduce for one night only with a brand-new killer show. The hunks are heading to Neath Hotel on Saturday, July 1. The two-hour production is full of high energy and features the perfect mix of dance routines, eye-catching costumes, acrobatics and jaw dropping athletic male physiques. Head to the Eventbrite website to snag your tickets to the ultimate ladies night out.
BROKE VILLAGE MARKETS
STEWART MCTAGGART PARK, BROKE
Broke Village Markets is back on Sunday, July 2 from 9am to 2pm at Stewart McTaggart Park, Broke. The monthly markets feature a range of handmade crafts, gourmet foods, jams, pickles, artisan gifts and much more. Visit Broke Village Markets on Facebook for more information and updates.
TEA FOR TEENS
CESSNOCK CITY LIBRARY
Cessnock teens (aged between 12-18) can join tea expert, Sarah from local cafe Elevenses for a tea-tastic time tasting a variety of her teas. Tasty treats will also be provided. The tea-tasting event will be held at Cessnock City Library on Wednesday, July 5 from 11am to 12pm. The event is free and you can reserve your spot via the Cessnock City Library's website.
LIVE MUSIC
NINETEEN HUNTER VALLEY
Enjoy a weekend of cocktails, food and live music at Nineteen Hunter Valley this weekend. Relax in the beer garden while listening to live music on both Saturday and Sunday.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
