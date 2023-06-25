TAFE NSW Kurri Kurri graduate, James Ophir, has been named the Sports Turf Association NSW Graduate of the Year.
The 30-year-old who now works as a Sports Field Assistant with Lake Macquarie Council said the award opened him up to career opportunities.
"I've always had a passion for sports fields after playing cricket and rugby league for years," he said.
James said he didn't get into the industry to win awards but it's a wonderful recognition.
"It has opened me up to many different career paths and opportunities to learn from some of the industry's leaders," he said.
Sports Turf Association NSW's Executive Officer, Jenny Zadro said finding graduates like James through TAFE NSW was critical for the future of the industry.
"Sport turfs are often taken for granted, but it really is a science," she said.
"TAFE NSW is so important in maintaining the pipeline of skilled workers and strong future leaders in our industry."
The Graduate of the Year program aims to recognise graduates who demonstrate a real passion and enthusiasm for what they do - traits that James embodies in his everyday work.
James who is from Swansea said TAFE NSW provided a learning environment that worked for him.
"I'm a very hands-on person and I can't sit still very well in a classroom, but when I'm out in the field, I thrive," he said.
"The benefit of TAFE NSW is that you get the experience with the technical aspects of the job, like testing soil health, assessing plant nutrition, and operating and maintaining irrigation systems."
James' Certificate III in Sports Turf Management allowing him to further his career.
"I can now step up to supervisor when my boss goes on leave. I couldn't have done that without this qualification," James said.
TAFE NSW teacher, Greg Smith, said the Kurri Kurri campus was ideal for Sports Turf Management students.
"TAFE NSW Kurri Kurri's great because we have so much open space, which allows us to build something the students can learn from hands-on," he said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
