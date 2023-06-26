Fire protection for the community of Kurri Kurri has been significantly bolstered after the arrival of a new state-of-the-art bushfire tanker.
The $530,000 light bushfire tanker is a multi-purpose vehicle equipped with a compressed air foam system (CAFS), a 3500 litre water tank and a water spray system to protect the crew.
Kurri Kurri FRNSW Captain Wayne Redfern said the crew is thrilled with the versatility of the new tanker.
"Whether it's dealing quickly with a semi-trailer fire on a freeway or accessing rugged scrub to put out a bushfire, this tanker can do that whilst providing high-level protection," he said.
The new tanker is one of 18 new firefighting tools which have been deployed across NSW.
The new fleet of tankers are also designed to better protect crews.
The tankers are fitted with a cabin halo system which sprays water to prevent a burnover, which happen when flames overrun and burn over a fire truck.
Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib said the fleet of new tankers provides an added layer of fire protection for the community.
"Another 14 tankers are on order, which will take the number of new appliances across the state to 32 to ensure our firefighters can continue to protect the communities they serve," he said.
